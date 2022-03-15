The Coromandel is the most popular area during the warmer months of March and April for the influx of Kiwis from Australia. Photo / Supplied

The Coromandel is the most popular area during the warmer months of March and April for the influx of Kiwis from Australia. Photo / Supplied

The Coromandel is the most popular area of New Zealand with Kiwis returning from overseas and booking accommodation since MIQ rules lifted.

Figures from New Zealand's largest holiday home management firm Bachcare show the domestic accommodation sector is feeling the benefit as Kiwis return from their travels.

Bachcare says the reopening to returning expats has seen an increase of 330 per cent in bookings made from Australia, while bookings from the United Kingdom are up 42 per cent. Bookings from the US also show a 44 per cent lift compared to the same period last year.

Kiwis from overseas have been able to come back since March 4 and industry experts are forecasting a further lift in revenue from international tourists arriving in time for the ski season as the Government announced today the border opens to visa waiver countries from May 2.

Bachcare spokesperson Zaina Razzaq. Photo / Supplied

Bachcare spokeswoman Zaina Razzaq says the data shows forward bookings from overseas markets have increased significantly since changes were made to managed isolation requirements last month.

"The Coromandel is the most popular area during the warmer months of March and April for the influx of Kiwis from Australia, followed by Canterbury and the Far North. For those returning home from the UK, the Coromandel and Wairarapa are the top two destinations, followed by Waiheke Island."

She says that Kiwis coming back from the US follow a similar pattern, with bookings picking up from February through to April. Coromandel again is the most popular, followed by the Far North and Abel Tasman.

"New Zealand's ski industry is also expected to receive a significant boost from overseas-based Kiwis travelling here for the winter season."

Razzaq says according to the data most returnees have reserved homes that can accommodate groups of five for up to four to five days at a time as they are looking to reconnect with friends and family.

"New Zealand's ski industry is also expected to receive a significant boost from overseas based Kiwis travelling here for the winter season," she says.