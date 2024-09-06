Advertisement
Lacrosse excitement: 12 schools to compete in Te Awamutu this weekend

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Te Awamutu will host the 2024 New Zealand Secondary Schools Lacrosse Championships this weekend. Photo / Jackie O'Reilly

Te Awamutu will become the epicentre of youth lacrosse in New Zealand as it hosts the 2024 New Zealand Secondary Schools Lacrosse Championships from September 6-8.

The Albert Park fields will be alive with the energy and excitement of 12 Auckland and Waikato-based schools competing in girls’ and boys’ divisions.

This celebrated tournament will showcase some of the best up-and-coming lacrosse talent in the country, offering spectators an exhilarating display.

“We’re thrilled to host this national event in Te Awamutu,” Te Awamutu Sports Lacrosse representative William Chisholm said.

“Lacrosse is one of the fastest-growing sports in New Zealand, and this championship is a fantastic opportunity for our community to witness the high level of play these young athletes bring to the field.”

Adding to the excitement, lacrosse is making a much-anticipated return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

This time, the sport will be featured in a modified format similar to rugby sevens, making it more fast-paced and more thrilling to watch.

The resurgence of lacrosse on the global stage is a testament to its growing popularity, and events like the New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships are critical in nurturing the next generation of Olympic hopefuls.

Te Awamutu will host the 2024 New Zealand Secondary Schools Lacrosse Championships from September 6-8. Photo / William Chisholm
The Te Awamutu-based event will also feature a variety of food vendors for spectators to grab refreshments from as they take in the games.

While New Zealand’s winter weather might bring rain, it’s all part of the experience - pack your rain gear, umbrella, and support these young athletes as they battle it out on the field.

The event is open to the public, and rain or shine, it’s set to be a memorable weekend for all.

The Waikato Under-15 Girls’ Lacrosse Team will be fundraising during the event to support their campaign for the Australian Under-15 Nationals at the end of September with raffles and possibly a sausage sizzle (to be confirmed).

Community support will help these players represent their region on the international stage.

Don’t miss out on this chance to witness the future stars of New Zealand lacrosse in action.

Games will take place throughout the weekend starting Friday morning, with the tournament schedule available on-site and online.

For more information, visit Waikato Lacrosse on Facebook.

