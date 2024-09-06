Adding to the excitement, lacrosse is making a much-anticipated return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

This time, the sport will be featured in a modified format similar to rugby sevens, making it more fast-paced and more thrilling to watch.

The resurgence of lacrosse on the global stage is a testament to its growing popularity, and events like the New Zealand Secondary Schools Championships are critical in nurturing the next generation of Olympic hopefuls.

Te Awamutu will host the 2024 New Zealand Secondary Schools Lacrosse Championships from September 6-8. Photo / William Chisholm

The Te Awamutu-based event will also feature a variety of food vendors for spectators to grab refreshments from as they take in the games.

While New Zealand’s winter weather might bring rain, it’s all part of the experience - pack your rain gear, umbrella, and support these young athletes as they battle it out on the field.

The event is open to the public, and rain or shine, it’s set to be a memorable weekend for all.

The Waikato Under-15 Girls’ Lacrosse Team will be fundraising during the event to support their campaign for the Australian Under-15 Nationals at the end of September with raffles and possibly a sausage sizzle (to be confirmed).

Community support will help these players represent their region on the international stage.

Don’t miss out on this chance to witness the future stars of New Zealand lacrosse in action.

Games will take place throughout the weekend starting Friday morning, with the tournament schedule available on-site and online.

For more information, visit Waikato Lacrosse on Facebook.