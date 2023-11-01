Te Awamutu Sports' Lioness A lacrosse team.

In the heart of the Waikato Lacrosse League, Te Awamutu Sports’ women’s lacrosse teams in the A and B divisions took to the field at the weekend with determination and a thirst for success.

The A team faced off against the Suburbs Falcons, while the B team battled the Kaipaki Phoenix B team in games that proved challenging for the newly formed Te Awamutu Sports squads.

The anticipation was palpable as the teams prepared for their respective matches, knowing they were stepping into the arena against strong opponents.

The games were more than just a test of skill; they were an opportunity for the Te Awamutu Sports women’s teams to come together, grow as units and exhibit their passion for the sport.

Adding to the excitement, the recent announcement about lacrosse being included in the LA 2028 Olympics has sent ripples of enthusiasm throughout the lacrosse community.

This global recognition has invigorated players and fans alike, reminding them of the tremendous potential their beloved sport holds.

The A team’s clash with the Suburbs Falcons was nothing short of intense. The Falcons, a seasoned team in the league, brought a wealth of experience and skills to the encounter.

Te Awamutu Sports' Lioness B lacrosse team.

However, Te Awamutu Sports’ A team were not to be underestimated. They demonstrated resilience and determination, showcasing a tenacious spirit and refusing to back down in the face of adversity.

Although they faced a formidable opponent, the Sports A team left the field with their heads held high, having gained valuable experience and new insights that will undoubtedly aid their development in future matches.

The B team also faced a formidable challenge in the Kaipaki Phoenix B team. In a game that demanded teamwork, communication and strategy, the B team learned the importance of working cohesively to navigate the complexities of lacrosse.

Despite the tough competition, the players demonstrated remarkable sportsmanship and an unwavering commitment to improving their skills. These experiences will serve as building blocks for the B team’s continued growth and development throughout the season.

Both matches were a testament to the passion and dedication of the Te Awamutu Sports women’s lacrosse teams. They have shown that, while they may be newly formed, they are already shaping up to be formidable contenders in the Waikato Lacrosse League.

These games were more than just competitions; they were stepping stones in the journey of these young, determined teams.

As the season progresses, we can expect to see the Te Awamutu Sports women’s lacrosse teams continue to learn, adapt and evolve.

Their commitment to working together and improving their skills will undoubtedly lead to future successes on the field. The experience gained from these early challenges will be a valuable asset as they strive to make their mark in the league.

The TA Sports women’s teams have shown they are ready to face adversity head-on and are determined to grow into formidable competitors.

The club looks forward to following their journey and witnessing their progress throughout the season in the lead-up to what may well become the grandest stage of all, the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

Meanwhile, the senior men’s team are set to make their mark in the Waikato men’s competition.

They faced off against the Matangi Hillcrest Sports Club at the Hamilton Marist grounds, while Hamilton Marist squared off against the Suburbs Community Sports Club.

As for the women’s teams, their next fixtures are scheduled for Saturday at Tamahere Reserve.

The action-packed day begins at 9am, with the women’s A team going head-to-head against the formidable Kaipaki Phoenix As.

Simultaneously, the women’s B team will take on the Hinuera Hazards in what is sure to be an exciting clash of skill and strategy.

