Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: No cases in the Coromandel so far

The testing station at Hamilton's Founders Theatre tested 261 people on Monday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Despite the original Covid case spending a whole weekend in the Coromandel, the district has so far no confirmed cases.

Wastewater testing samples from the Coromandel have also all returned negative.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker said the fact the man who "should have been infectious over that period" did not transmit the virus may be down to "very good luck".

The number of people visiting testing sites in the district is going down. Over the past weekend, the Coromandel Town carpark testing station at Woollams Ave reported fewer than 150 visitors and on Monday a total of 45 tests were taken there.

When the news about the latest Covid-19 case broke last week, 400 people were tested in the Coromandel on August 18 alone.

Thames-Coromandel District mayor Sandra Goudie says: "After a very high testing turnout before the weekend, this probably means that everyone who was at one of the locations of interest in and around Coromandel Town and Colville has already had their initial test and is self-isolating as required."

However, she is still urging residents to regularly check the locations of interest to make sure "we stamp out this outbreak".

"In the next day or so people who were in a location of interest will be due to have their second test, their day five test, so we're hoping the test numbers ramp up again. Director of health Ashley Bloomfield has singled out the Coromandel Peninsula as having had a terrific response to both testing and vaccinations, so let's keep it up," she says.

General practices across the Thames-Coromandel region continue to test enrolled patients. There is also a network of practices testing both enrolled and unenrolled patients, including Coromandel Family Health, Thames, Paeroa, Mercury Bay and Whangamata Medical Centre, Waihi Family Doctors, Waihi Health and Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki in Thames and Whitianga.

On Monday, the Waikato District Health Board (DHB) reported 1350 tests processed across the broader region - last Wednesday, the total number of tests in the region was 2991. The two testing sites in Hamilton took 513 tests on Monday, with 252 tests taken at Claudelands Event Centre and 261 tests taken at Founders Theatre.

If you have cold or flu-like symptoms and are concerned about your risk of Covid-19, ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453. They will tell you if you need to be tested. It is free to get a test and GPs are able to provide assessment and testing; however an appointment is necessary.

The DHB recommends taking your NHI number with you, because it can speed up the timeframe to receive test results.

If you want to go to the Founders Theatre testing station in Hamilton, it is open from 8am to 4pm, seven days a week. Additional hours for the Claudelands Event Centre testing centre are still to be confirmed.

A pop-up community testing centre had been set up in Tokoroa after the town's BP gas station has been declared a location of interest. The pop-up testing centre is now closed as the initial surge in demand for tests has been met.

However, testing is still available at Tokoroa Family Health at Tokoroa Hospital and at Tokoroa Medical Centre. Appointments are necessary and to be made in advance.

Meanwhile, Hauraki District Council is asking dog owners to keep their dogs in their bubbles during lockdown. They say the last level 4 lockdown saw a sharp spike in dog attacks in the district and they don't want this to happen again.

The attacks were mostly on dogs out walking with their owners, where other dogs came off their properties and attacked them as they walked past. Dog owners must make sure their pets are secured inside their properties, or on a leash if they're being taken for a walk.

Most Hauraki District animal control activities are suspended during the lockdown period, however the council will still respond to safety issues such as dog attacks and stock on the road.