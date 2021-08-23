Covid-19 Coronavirus Delta-outbreak: Free e-scooter rides for frontline workers

Neuron offers a free monthly pass to all frontline health workers. Photo / Supplied

Micro-mobility operator Neuron is offering a free monthly pass to all frontline health workers, in support of efforts to fight Covid-19.

Neuron just launched their e-scooter fleet in Hamilton last month and have announced they will be positioning scooters in locations that improve transport options for frontline workers, in recognition that most do not have the option to work from home.

The initiative has been launched to coincide with the new national lockdown in New Zealand, and will support the efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the cities where Neuron operates: Auckland, Dunedin and Hamilton.

CEO of Neuron Mobility Zachary Wang says: "We want to show our sincere gratitude to public health professionals as they continue to travel to work every day to care for people, while many of us have the option to work from home.

"During these difficult times we remain even more focused on providing a safe, efficient and socially-distanced transport option for those people that absolutely must travel, including those on the frontline of the pandemic."

Frontline health workers will be able to activate the free monthly pass through the latest version of the Neuron app and should visit the Rates & Passes page to verify their work email address to redeem their free or discounted Monthly Pass.

In a further effort to support the community's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Neuron last month launched an initiative to assist New Zealand's vaccination rollout.

The company committed $100,000 to help more New Zealanders get vaccinated, providing 10,000 riders with free transport to go towards receiving their Covid-19 vaccination. This promotion is still active and can be redeemed when the vaccination rollout resumes, in line with the New Zealand Government's guidelines.