Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Coromandel streets empty

The original case from Devonport visited the Coromandel last weekend staying at the Star and Garter Hotel. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times photograph by George Novak

Coromandel streets are deserted, despite Aucklanders having tried to flee to the popular tourist spot after the news of another level 4 lockdown broke, following the latest Covid-19 outbreak with the Delta variant.

The original Covid-19 case from Devonport had visited the Coromandel last weekend, resulting in a week-long lockdown for Auckland and the Coromandel, while the rest of the country is in level 4 for three days.

Coromandel residents had temporarily blocked off a road on the border of Coromandel Town to help keep out fleeing Aucklanders. Police stepped in to help turning away Coromandel non-residents.

The locations of interest in the Coromandel related to the case from Auckland are the Star and Garter Hotel, Umu Cafe, BP Gas Station, Driving Creek Railway Tours, Jaks Cafe & Bar, Hereford 'n' a Pickle, Taras Beads, Richardsons Real Estate, Driving Creek Railway and Woodturners Cafe. All locations were visited between August 13 and 15.

Thames-Coromandel District mayor Sandra Goudie says: "The Covid tracer app is a vital part of staying safe. I am urging anyone who must leave their home to scan in at every location."

"When the news of an outbreak came through I had been off the grid and was too relaxed about my own complacency with scanning. I was upfront that my app use has been hit and miss, but there's no question I'll be using it now."

We must all hunker down and do the right thing – isolate, wear masks and use the app if you must leave the house to go to an approved venue. We've been here before and we'll get through this again.

Coromandel Streets are empty after the latest outbreak of Covid-19 was announced. Photo / Bay of Plenty Times photograph by George Novak

Meanwhile, freedom campers in the Coromandel were encouraged to travel home. If unable to make it home in time, Thames-Coromandel District Council asked campers to stay where they are and treat the campervan as their bubble.

Councils across the region have closed their facilities after the announcement of another level 4 lockdown.

For Hamilton, the closed buildings and facilities include all libraries, playgrounds, Waterworld, the Gallagher Aquatic Centre, Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum, ArtsPost, Hamilton i-SITE and Hamilton Gardens' enclosed gardens.

Dog parks will remain open and all council core services will continue to operate. Hamiltonians can continue to seek assistance from the council's customer services team by phoning 07 838 6699 or emailing info@hcc.govt.nz.

The red rubbish bin and yellow mixed recycling bin will still be collected on the normal collection day, but the green food scraps bin and glass recycling crates will not be collected during alert level 4. Food scraps can be placed into the red rubbish bin and all rubbish and recycling will be sent to landfill, because materials can't be processed safely.

The Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre (refuse transfer station) and the Hamilton Organic Centre will be closed.

Thames-Coromandel has also closed its offices, libraries, Thames Centennial Pool and the Hauraki Rail Trail.

The district's kerbside rubbish and recycling collections will take place as usual, but the seven Refuse Transfer Stations will be closed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced another level 4 Lockdown. Photo / Supplied still from livestream

Waipā District Council's Cambridge and Te Awamutu offices, as well as halls, playgrounds and other community facilities across the district will be shut.

Parks and reserve areas will remain open to the public but residents must practise two-metre physical distancing.

Waipā District Council chief executive Garry Dyet said the council would continue to offer essential services to residents, and phone and internet services.

Matamata-Piako District Council's offices, libraries, Swim Zone pools, i-SITE Te Aroha and Te Aroha Mineral Spas are all closed.

There will be no changes to Matamata-Piako's kerbside rubbish and recycling collections and Matamata-Piako District council asks residents to put rubbish, glass and recycling out as usual, on the usual collection day.

Refuse Transfer Stations and the recycling sorting centre are closed during the lockdown.

Matamata-Piako District Council is waiting for Government guidance before being able to advise what rural communities should do with rubbish and recycling.

As recycling is sorted by hand, all contents from the recycling wheelie bin will go to landfill.

The council says the recycling wheelie bin should not get smelly as all recycling is meant to be cleaned thoroughly and paper and cardboard dry before it goes into the wheelie bin.

Covid testing centres in Waikato

Waikato District Health Board has pop-up Covid-19 testing centres in the Coromandel and has also re-opened the Hamilton testing site at Claudelands Event Centre to meet the demand.

The DHB is encouraging people with cold or flu symptoms to seek testing, while those without symptoms who have visited a location of interest are asked to contact Healthline (0800 358 5453) or their GP for advice before seeking a test.

The pop-up testing sites are in Coromandel Town at the carpark of the Thames-Coromandel District Council offices and in Thames at the carpark of the Te Korowai Hauora O Hauraki office.

The DHB said traffic was heavy at the Founders Theatre site since early on Wednesday morning and community members commented on social media about waiting times from three to five hours.

There are no appointments required at the testing centres, but the Waikato DHB is asking people to be prepared to wait and do not get out of the car as staff will take a swab through the car window.

There are also GPs all around the Waikato which provide assessment and testing, however, an appointment is necessary.

• For a detailed list of all Waikato testing facilities click here.