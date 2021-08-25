Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Waikato DHB updates on vaccination rollout

From September 1, 12- to-15-year-olds will be able to receive the vaccine as well. Photo / George Novak

From September 1, 12- to-15-year-olds will be able to receive the vaccine as well. Photo / George Novak

So far, 200,349 vaccinations had been delivered to Waikato residents, meaning almost 40 per cent have had at least one dose and almost 20 per cent of the region's eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Waikato District Health Board says that from September 1, appointments for 12-to-15-year-olds can be made online. Parents and caregivers who have an appointment and want to bring their children along are asked to phone 0800 28 29 26 before coming along to check if the vaccination site has space to add your 12-to-15-year-old to the booking.

If space is not available, parents can cancel their booking and create a new one at a time that can fit other members of the family in. There is no guarantee vaccination sites will be able to take extra family members alongside people who already have a booking, because some sites are small.

All Covid-19 vaccinations centres in the Waikato are operating under alert level 4 conditions. This means they may have to reduce capacity to allow for infection control measures like social distancing.

The reduced capacity means the DHB may need to postpone some appointments. If they need to postpone your appointment you will be contacted by bookmyvaccine, Waikato DHB or your healthcare provider.

The Waikato DHB announced on Tuesday that 19.4 per cent of the region's eligible residents are now fully vaccinated. Graphic / Supplied

The DHB says if you have a booking and don't receive a call, please attend your vaccination booking as scheduled, making sure you are following health measures and wear a face covering or mask. Please don't attend your appointment if you are unwell or have had a Covid-19 test and are awaiting results. Stay home if you are sick and get advice on whether you need a Covid-19 test.

Vaccinations are by appointment only. Please double check your appointment notification for full details because some people are turning up for their appointment at the wrong vaccination centre.

Changes to Waikato DHB services during lockdown

At alert level 4 it is necessary for the DHB to defer all non-urgent outpatient appointments and elective procedures until further notice. They are contacting all affected individuals directly, but if you have any questions or concerns, please call the clinics to discuss.

To keep patients, whānau and staff safe, members of the public will be unable to visit patients in hospitals, clinics, or other community facilities.

Only support people or caregivers are able to visit inpatients. This means, one support person for patients presenting to the emergency department, one caregiver for child health services and one support person for birthing facilities. No children are permitted in the wards.

In some cases, exceptions to this policy will be made on essential and compassionate grounds, for example, a parent or guardian who is supporting a child. Any exceptions will be up to the nurse manager in charge and will require prior agreement by phoning the ward.

The visitor will then undergo screening before they enter to ensure they are well, have clean hands, and is using appropriate personal protective equipment.

What services will go ahead?

All GP clinics are open, but if you have an appointment booked, the DHB asks patients to call their general practice team for advice on whether the consultation can be done over the phone, by video or in person.

Community pharmacies are essential health services and will also be open for prescriptions and over-the-counter medications.

Waikato Hospital's emergency department remains open. However, the DHB is asking people to ensure it is used for emergencies only. Patients can have one support person with them in the ED at alert level 4.

Dialysis appointments as well as chemotherapy and radiation therapy appointments will continue to go ahead. Patients are asked to attend their appointments as normally and wear a face covering or mask.

All of the DHB's maternity services are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need urgent maternity care in the women's assessment unit or delivery suite or you have an appointment at antenatal clinic, please attend. Monitoring and caring for the health of you and your baby is important at this time. The DHB has put in place processes to keep you safe during level 4 lockdown.

All urgent, acute and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

Meals on Wheels will continue to be distributed as well, however, there may be some delays due to driver availability. Meal delivery will be contactless, with drivers wearing PPE and following strict hand hygiene protocols.

The DHB will also continue to provide radiology services to clinically urgent and time- sensitive patients. All other radiology appointments at Waikato DHB facilities, other than those needing acute care, have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

