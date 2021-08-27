Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Vaccinations across the Waikato near 250,000

The Waikato DHB reported 1,165 Covid-19 tests from across the region were processed yesterday. Photo / New Zealand Herald Photograph by Alan Gibson.

As of this morning, 248,279 vaccinations were delivered to Waikato residents and 9344 of those were delivered today alone.

Vaccinations are open to people aged 30 years and over and can be booked at bookmyvaccine.nz or by calling 0800 28 29 26. If you made an appointment already, the Waikato DHB is asking everyone to double check their appointment notifications to ensure they turn up at the correct vaccination centre.

From September 1, everyone aged 12 years and over will also be eligible to book and receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 tests taken at the Coromandel pop-up testing centre increased yesterday due to close contacts of the Auckland cluster returning for their day 12 test. More than 130 people visited the testing centre yesterday, compared to 45 tests conducted on Monday.

Testing numbers in Hamilton decline, with Claudelands Event Centre testing site reporting 76 Covid-19 tests yesterday and the Founders Theatre community testing centre taking 149 tests. Across the broader Waikato DHB region, 1165 tests were processed on Thursday, August 26 by the DHB's lab.

As visitor numbers at the Claudelands Event Centre pop-up testing centre declined, it is now closed. However, if demand increases again the site can be reopened on short notice. In the meantime, current demand for testing can be met by the Founders Theatre Community Testing Centre and within general practices and urgent care clinics.

Changes to Waikato DHB services during lockdown

At alert level 4 it is necessary for the DHB to defer all non-urgent outpatient appointments and elective procedures until further notice. They are contacting all affected individuals directly, but if you have any questions or concerns, please call the clinics to discuss.

To keep patients, whānau and staff safe, members of the public will be unable to visit patients in hospitals, clinics, or other community facilities.

Only support people or caregivers are able to visit inpatients. This means one support person for patients presenting to the Emergency Department, one caregiver for child health services and one support person for birthing facilities. No children are permitted on the wards.

In some cases, exceptions to this policy will be made on essential and compassionate grounds, for example, a parent or guardian who is supporting a child. Any exceptions will be up to the nurse manager in charge and will require prior agreement by phoning the ward.

The visitor will then undergo screening before they enter to ensure they are well, have clean hands, and are using appropriate personal protective equipment.

DHB services that will go ahead

All general practices are open, but if you have an appointment booked, the DHB asks patients to call their general practice team for advice on whether the consultation can be done over the phone, by video or in person.

Community pharmacies are essential health services and will also be open for prescriptions and over the counter medications.

Waikato Hospital's Emergency Department remains open. However, the DHB is asking people to ensure it is used for emergencies only. Patients can have one support person with them in the Emergency Department at alert level 4.

Dialysis appointments as well as chemotherapy and radiation therapy appointments will continue to go ahead. Patients are asked to attend their appointments as normally and wear a face covering or mask.

All of the DHB's maternity services are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need urgent maternity care in the Women's Assessment Unit or Delivery Suite or you have an appointment at Antenatal Clinic please attend. Monitoring and caring for the health of you and your baby is important at this time. The DHB has put in place processes to keep you safe during level 4 lockdown.

All urgent, acute and emergency surgeries and procedures will continue.

Meals on Wheels will continue to be distributed as well, however there may be some delays due to driver availability. Meal delivery will be 'contactless' with drivers wearing PPE and following strict hand hygiene protocols.

The DHB will also continue to provide radiology services to clinically urgent and time sensitive patients. All other radiology appointments at Waikato DHB facilities, other than those needing acute care, have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

• To book your vaccination appointment click here.

• To see the list of all locations of interest click here.

• For more information on the Waikato DHB services click here.