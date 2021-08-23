Hamilton City Council East Ward by-election winner to be announced Wednesday

Photo / NZME

If you haven't voted yet in the Hamilton East ward by-election your vote may still be able to make the deadline to be counted if you posted it yesterday or today.

Because of the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown the voting period was extended by seven days to 12 noon on Wednesday, August 15.

But the lockdown also means the council is unable to safely hand-collect any votes.

"This means post is the only way uncounted votes have a chance of arriving," says

council's governance manager Becca Brooke.

She is encouraging anyone who is yet to get their votes in to act now.

"If Hamiltonians send their votes in today there is a chance they may still make it in time to be counted," Brooke said.

"We can't guarantee it, but New Zealand Post are prioritising these – which is great!"

Hamilton City Council's newest elected member will be announced on Wednesday, August 25.

Brooke says ballot boxes were cleared on Tuesday, August 17 before entering alert level 4.

By-election results will be published on yourcityelections.co.nz by 5pm on Wednesday August 25.

The candidates are:

Anna Casey-Cox, Ritesh Chandra, Roshni Desai, Mark Donovan, Jack Gielen, Horiana Henderson, Michelle Houghton, Peter Humphreys, Pirihira (Pat) Kaio, Lisa Lewis, Ross Macleod, Riki Manarangi, Christopher Manson, Colm McKeogh, Jennifer Myers, Daniel Pascoe, Emma Pike, Naomi Pocock , Donna Pokere-Phillips, Wiremu Puke, Anna Smart, Chris Van der Aa, Kat Waswo, Ada Xiao.

There is no online voting. The by-election follows the death of East ward councillor Margaret Forsyth in early May.

The by-election is being conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 local body election.