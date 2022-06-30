Win

Win: One Of Ten Double Passes To The 2024 New Zealand International Film Festival

Viva
2024 New Zealand International Film Festival

The 2024 New Zealand International Film Festival is an event held from July 31 – September 4, 2024.

Viva Premium subscribers have a chance to win one of ten double passes for either Problemista or Good one.

PROBLEMISTA

Problemista is a story about a young man from El Salvador whose dream in life is to work for Hasbro, designing toys that challenge children rather than being “too focused on fun”.

For more information on this film, click here.

GOOD ONE

Good One is about a 17-year-old grows disillusioned with her father as they take a hike through the Catskills. An incisive emotional drama from debut feature filmmaker India Donaldson.

For more information on this film, click here.

To enter, simply complete the form below. Chosen at random from all entries, ten winners will receive one double pass to either Problemista or Good One.

Competition closes July 26 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.

