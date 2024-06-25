What caught our hearts this month.

This month, we’re seeking cosiness. The Viva team are looking to settle into pillowy chairs, drift off with thought-provoking podcasts and lose ourselves in dramatic and deep-diving books. Collectively, we’re entering hibernation mode and looking for gems that accommodate a sleepy mood after 5pm. Can you reach us? No, you can’t!

“I absolutely fell in love with author Coco Mellors after her first book Cleopatra and Frankenstein, which followed a troubled and turbulent romance. I have been waiting patiently for another one to drop. Now, a second is finally here. I love to support local when I can and the best place for books on the internet is Bookety Book Books. Mandy Myles runs the shop down in Wānaka, it is a one-stop shop for all the greatest titles. They come wrapped gorgeously too because book shopping should be cute, right?”

— Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

I’m selective with the podcasts I tune into because they generally require some level of concentration that I don’t have the brain capacity for these days, but this month I’ve really enjoyed zoning out to Are We on Air?, a weekly interview series by Arman Naféei exploring the life’s soundtrack of global cultural figures and personalities within the fields of music, film, art, fashion, life and culture. My favourite to listen to so far is with designer Rick Owens, whose wry, LA sense of humour comes across really well; along with our own Zane Lowe, whose insightful conversation about life and the music that has helped shape it, is as diverse and interesting as the people he has interviewed over the years. Music is really important to the way I create and it’s comforting to finally find a podcast I can actually connect with. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

I’ve got a footwear itch at the moment. These Maison Margiela Tabis are worthy of this column’s premise, with a crush implying fantasy withheld fulfilment; are $1750 paint-covered ballet flats financially sensible or practical for walking to work in? Absolutely not. But they are gorgeous, crusty and chic. Also on my list are some second-hand finds: two-tone Salvatore Ferragamo pumps with a grosgrain, and vintage bowling shoes. All three options have a whiff of decay, in a good way. It’s a vibe. — Emma Gleason, deputy editor, lifestyle audience

I’ve been keenly following the work of Alicia Kennedy, a food and culture writer, for a few years now. In her writing, published in her personal newsletter and mainstream titles like Vox, Slate and Bon Appétit, Kennedy explores the cultural, political and social meanings of our engagements with food, marinating in crucial observations about the effects of larger contexts like capitalism, colonialism, climate breakdown and inequality (as well as the hopeful possibilities of dining within community and eating with joy). As a vegetarian, Kennedy is also keenly interested in plant-based eating — a subject that also appeals to my pescatarian palette. Last year, the writer released her first book, No Meat Required: The Cultural History and Culinary Future of Plant-Based Eating. Reviewers have applauded the debut for its readable blend of cultural criticism, food writing and recipe options. Kennedy has finally announced the publication of her paperback editions (due out in New Zealand at the end of July for $38), which I’m looking forward to squeezing onto my bookshelf. — Madeleine Crutchley, multimedia journalist

As a mum to two young children, I’m growing tired of my lounge resembling a creche. Instead, I’m trying to become more savvy about filling our home with pieces that will outlast the toddler stage. This soft cotton beanbag is playful without looking garish, with contrast circus-style stripes and a convenient loop handle top. I can picture the boys blobbing out in their beanbags during movie night, or to buy me a moment’s peace while I drink my morning coffee. While it is available in two colourways — natural and blue — I think I’ll get two of the same to avoid having to police who gets which colour and when (if you know, you know). — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Advieh's parfait. Photo / Babiche Martens

Advieh’s “baklava” dish Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

If you’ve been sleeping on Advieh like I have, I suggest you change that. I was there last week with family to try the Advieh Banquet menu which canvasses some of the restaurant’s best dishes like the Southland monkfish tail, the Hawke’s Bay lamb neck and a selection of sides including a butter lettuce salad and fried cauliflower with brown butter yoghurt and pomegranate. The star of the show was the chicken liver baklava, which is the lightest, crispiest filo cup filled with smooth chicken liver parfait, pickled persimmon, manuka honey and a sprinkling of pistachio. Is it sweet, is it savoury? Is my palate confused? All of these things, in the best possible way. Advieh is located in the Deloitte building at One Queen St, making it ideal for a pre-dinner drink at Queens Rooftop, where you might just catch the sunset. Read dining out editor Jesse Mulligan’s full review of Advieh here. — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

More Viva team picks

From beauty products to wintry wear.

Star power: The Viva team’s favourite celebrity beauty buys. From a nostalgia-inducing lip gloss to a moisturiser that perfectly primes for makeup.

The Viva team reviews May’s best beauty buys, from makeup to haircare. Our editors share their honest thoughts on every new beauty product to land on our desks in May.

Dan Ahwa: Beat-up bags, charms, and trinkets - Why your carryalls are getting personal. Pristine bags are making way for something much more individual.

Add to cart: What the Viva team are buying for winter. Winter isn’t going anywhere yet. These are the investments we’re making to weather the seasonal storms.