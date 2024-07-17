In this special series, guest writer Dr Libby Weaver shares her health insights.

If you’ve recently noticed a decline in your sexual desire, you are not alone. This common issue affects many individuals, especially as they navigate through different life stages. While a decrease in libido can be unsettling and might impact one’s sense of vitality and intimacy, it’s crucial to understand that these changes are not a byproduct of simply ageing.

Like any other symptom we might experience, a loss of sex drive can be a message from the body that something needs a little more support — like our sex hormones or even our zinc status. Or it can stem from a changing relationship dynamic, where attraction has diminished for other reasons. Or sometimes it’s straightforward fatigue and sleep is just far more appealing!

Why do hormones affect libido?

Hormones play a pivotal role as the silent conductors behind the scenes of many of our body’s physiological functions, influencing everything from our metabolism to our moods, as well as our sex drive. These powerful biochemical messengers ensure our bodily systems work in unison. However, when their delicate balance is disrupted, it can significantly impact various aspects of our lives, including sexual desire.

How does testosterone affect both men and women?

In men and women alike, testosterone is crucial for driving libido. This hormone boosts sexual desire, energy levels, motivation and overall wellbeing. If testosterone declines, usually due to the persistent production of cortisol, an anti-inflammatory and a stress hormone, or due to the loss of muscle mass that occurs from age 30 onwards unless we do something to combat this, there can be a decrease in sexual desire and the rise of other related symptoms, such as fatigue and mood swings.

Why are estrogen and progesterone important for women’s libido?

For women, estrogen and progesterone are especially critical for libido. Estrogen is known for maintaining vaginal lubrication and blood flow, which are vital for sexual responsiveness. A decline in estrogen across the menopausal transition can result in physical discomforts such as vaginal dryness that directly decrease sexual interest and enjoyment.

Progesterone, affecting mood and sleep, also plays an essential role in maintaining a healthy libido. The fluctuations in these hormones during menopause can lead to a noticeable decline in the desire and capacity for sexual activity, which may prompt feelings of sadness, frustration or changes in personal relationships.

How do stress and lifestyle choices impact libido?

Persistent and elevated stress levels and the subsequent cortisol production can disrupt the healthy balance of estrogen, progesterone and testosterone, significantly impacting sexual desire. Lifestyle choices are also intricately linked to stress and hormonal health. A diet lacking in essential nutrients, insufficient physical activity, and inadequate sleep can all negatively affect hormone levels and, consequently, sexual desire. Furthermore, certain medications, including some types of contraceptives and antidepressants, are known to reduce libido as a side effect. It’s important to assess these factors comprehensively to manage and mitigate their impacts based on your personal needs.

Could a zinc deficiency be lowering my libido?

A common scenario in a diminished sex drive is inadequate levels of zinc. Zinc plays a crucial role in hormone production, aiding in the conversion of cholesterol into testosterone, estrogen and progesterone. It also helps regulate the body’s stress response, which can affect sexual health. A declining libido coupled with elevated cholesterol levels can indicate that zinc levels need to be replenished. Foods rich in zinc include oysters and red meat, while there is a small amount in eggs and seeds, such as sunflower seeds. As it is difficult to obtain sufficient zinc from food alone these days, supplementation can be of particular benefit. Choose a good-quality supplement and take it just before bed, away from other supplements, as zinc competes with other substances and often loses the battle for absorption.

Similarly, the functional capacity of your liver is paramount as it filters toxins and metabolises hormones. If “overloaded” by unhealthy lifestyle choices such as the excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods or alcohol, the liver can, over time, struggle to perform these critical tasks efficiently, contributing to hormone issues.

How does liver health affect hormones and libido?

Supporting liver function through a nourishing way of eating rich in fresh vegetables, good-quality proteins and whole-food fats is crucial. The liver in particular loves bitter foods — think leafy greens — and cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli and Brussels sprouts, which contain compounds that aid detoxification. Reducing alcohol intake and minimising other liver loaders including refined sugars, artificial substances (such as sweeteners, pesticides, and preservatives), trans fats, poor-quality filler ingredients (often found in ultra-processed foods) and exposure to synthetic chemicals (commonly found in household cleaning products, skincare, haircare and makeup) can also help maintain liver efficiency and hormone regulation.

What can I do to improve my sexual health?

Understanding the link between hormones and libido empowers you to take proactive steps to enhance your sexual health. Discussing your symptoms and concerns with a healthcare professional can help tailor treatments that may include lifestyle adjustments or appropriate supplements. Such interventions can provide personalised guidance based on your specific health needs. Remember, addressing hormonal imbalances provides a pathway to not only improving your sexual health but also enhancing your overall health and wellbeing — and that is worth investing your time and energy into.

Nutritional biochemist, Dr Libby Weaver PhD, is a 13-times bestselling author and international speaker and founder of the naturally sourced supplement range, Bio Blends. Drlibby.com

