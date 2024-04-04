From horny fanfiction to racy listener confessions, these podcasts are designed to tap into your aural pleasure.

There’s a podcast for just about everything these days.

Want to learn how to crochet? Needles, Hooks & Dirty Looks. Cook a meal to impress the in-laws? The Splendid Table. Learn how to be better in bed? Horny podcasts abound.

The sensual nature of sex means it taps into each of your five senses. While there’s the obvious senses such as touch, sight and taste – hearing is just as important for getting you in the mood.

Enter sex and relationships podcasts, which can spice up your life both in and out of the bedroom. There’s a pleasure pod for every preference, geared towards those who are looking to build on their sexual knowledge; the curious, pull-back-the-curtain style that unpacks sexual taboos; or the real-life rants about getting freaky in the sheets.

From saucy storytelling, to hilarious heart-to-hearts about getting horizontal, we’ve curated the seven best sex podcasts to get you in the mood.

Ever wondered what it’s like at sex school? For season one of Sex.Life, somatic sexologist Morgan Penn attended one in rural New Zealand so we wouldn’t have to, and her account of her time spent there is punctuated with many real, raw moments which will either make you laugh out loud or tear up. Each episode, Morgan tasks her co-host, ZM’s Hayley Sproull, and Sex.Life listeners with home play (like homework but naughtier) which ranges from discovering a new spot to enjoy some alone time, to a number of other ways to build intimacy in and out of the bedroom. Season two dropped on February 14, which follows Morgan and her new mystery man as they try everything from swingers parties and rope-tying classes, to hanging out at the country’s oldest sex club, and is sure to be a juicy listen.

Tap into your wildest fantasies and arouse your imagination with this collection of free erotic audio stories. Ranging in length from six to 12 minutes, each episode follows a fictional storyline in which characters explore different gender dynamics and kinks for your listening pleasure. Smutty yet soft, every tale is designed to appeal to female-identifying listeners through both language and structure.

For something a little softer, consider The Heart by Kaitlin Priest – an auditory explorative of intimacy that is geared towards women and members of the LGBTQI+ community. Every episode highlights a different format, from spoken word poetry and fictional stories to personal essays and interviews, with a variety of guests bringing fresh perspectives to getting personal. It’s less sex-focused and more relationship-skewed, and unpacks relationships in their many forms, whether that be romantic, familial or friendships. Plus, the pod has stood the test of time – it’s been around since 2014, so you know it’ll be good.

If it’s non-judgmental sex advice you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. Hosted by author and sex therapist Dr Emily Morse, Sex with Emily takes the shame out of sex by encouraging listeners to embrace the fun, frivolity and freaky side of sex. The format zig-zags between ask-the-expert-style Q&As, where Morse answers listener questions during the show, to fostering sex-positive conversations with guests including doctors, therapists and other sexual wellness experts. It’s equal parts insightful and informative, with practical, 30 to 50-minute episodes titled Secrets To Happier Sex, Where Did My Orgasm Go? and How To Have Honeymoon Sex Forever.

Hilariously relatable, join best friends Poppy and Rubina as they divulge all the down and dirty details of their sex lives. Aiming to break the stigmas and secrecy around sex for South Asian women, the pair talk openly about their own experiences in a bid to encourage other women from similar backgrounds to do the same. An open non-monogamist, Poppy shares the funny and intimate details of her dating life, while Rubina unpacks putting the spice back into sex as a new mum. The pair aren’t afraid to get personal and are keen to have their listeners do the same.

Another homegrown option is The Electric Rodeo, hosted by sex educator Emma Hewitt and Tash Bull of Adulttoymegastore. Together, the pair discuss sex, pleasure, relationships and more, with a new episode dropping each week. An excellent option for those wanting to discover a new toy to explore in the bedroom, there are a whopping 25 episodes that home in on the topic – offering tips on everything from how to find the right sex toy for you, to interviews with sex toy founders. The Electric Rodeo also excels in the sex education space, with 37 episodes sharing tips on how to boost libido, explore your own anatomy, ethical non-monogamy and more.

Prepare to be titillated (or tickled) as hosts Allie LeFevere, Lyndsay Rush and Danny Chapman talk through the smuttiest fanfiction. The trio creates some spicy scenes inspired by characters from popular fanfiction spanning from the Marvel universe and Harry Potter through to Star Wars and Game Of Thrones. Every season focuses on a different TV series, book or movie, and the hosts take full creative licence, allowing imaginations and sexual fantasies to run wild. Sexy, smutty and a little bit silly, recent seasons include Barbie’s naughty alter ego and a trip to Paris turns the heat up in a horny take on The Bear.

