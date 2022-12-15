All Of The Christmas Gifts The Viva Team Has Recommended This Year

It’s one week before Christmas, which means you’ve still got (somewhat limited) time. Because shopping on deadline is stressful, we’ve brought every present we’ve loved and longed for this holiday season in one convenient place, from gifts for the has-everything beauty lover to what to buy the budding gardener, to what we’ve asked for ourselves.

Ideas for the person who knows their lotions and potions, and has probably tried them all.

Some presents are even under $30.

From the budding gardener to the adrenaline junkie. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A cheese club subscription is a gift that keeps on giving.

Give the gift that ties their room together.

Viva friends and family, take notes.

Some particularly stylish ideas for the person with an unassailable dress sense.