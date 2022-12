Thinking of ideas for the outdoor person in your life can be hard. Maybe they’re into composting but want something low-maintenance, or maybe they’re a budding gardener who really just wants to grow some citrus. Do they go to the beach to relax on the sand, or find an adrenaline rush on some waves? From handmade gloves to seed packs and a particularly sturdy drinking bottle, find something fitting for your loved one who’d rather be outside.