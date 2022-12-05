Coming up with gift ideas can be tricky. Coming up with what you want to be gifted with can be just as hard. Do you want something sentimental or just downright useful? Below you’ll find the things we’ve put on our wish lists, from a tangerine (but very practical) handbag to cotton poplin sleepwear for a good night’s sleep. Viva friends and family, take notes.

Yumei Ch’lita bag

In my dreams I’d get this buttery soft, citrus bright Ch’lita handbag from Yu Mei. Made from South Island red deer nappa, I love that the leather is a by-product of the venison industry, the size and structure is perfect for day to day, and the strap gives it a relaxed modern satchel vibe. Yumei Ch’lita bag, $789. — Maggie Wicks, food editor

Tekla classic bathrobe

I’ve reached that point of adulthood where I want a really good bathrobe. Tekla’s classic bathrobes are what my dreams are made of: extra-long, oversized, and made of a plush 100 per cent organic cotton. Tekla classic bathrobe in Antwerp, $298, from Simon James. — Julia Gessler, digital editor

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki membership

My mum suggested getting me an Auckland Art Gallery membership for Christmas and as someone who loves "things" but actually doesn't need any more of them, this is the perfect gift. I'm looking forward to spending time alone (without two small children in tow) perusing the gallery at every chance I get next year. Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki membership, $80. — Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Vegan and vegetarian cookbooks

Cookbooks! I love vegetarian and vegan cooking inspiration and I need to stop getting all my recipes from TikTok. A recipe book would maybe be more age appropriate for me (lol). East by Meera Sodha, $50. — Chloe Hill, contributing fashion editor

Tekla sleepshirt and trousers

A matching pair of PJs from Tekla, please. Preferably this cotton poplin sleep shirt and matching bottoms in royal blue — the shorts could be nice too, no? Tekla sleepshirt, $265, and trousers, $225, from Simon James. — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Benriner mandolin 95mm model

We’re not really doing presents this year, but a Benriner mandolin has been on my list for a few years. Given it’s a very practical gift, perhaps I’ll buy it for myself — or something much more superfluous, like this charming bottle apron by Gohar. Benriner mandolin 95mm model, $175, from Chefs Complements. — Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Meadowlark 3mm 23ct gold plated band

I love personal mementos around Christmas time. I am a firm believer in buy once, buy well and don’t overdo it around the festive season. One special piece I may write to Santa for this year is this gorgeous and timeless Meadowlark ring. Meadowlark 3mm 23ct gold plated band $335. — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Tickets to WOMAD

This is going to be the summer of outdoor gigs and festivals, and I’d love a ticket to WOMAD, please Santa. Held around New Plymouth’s Bowl of Brooklands lake with its natural amphitheatre and big shady trees, it always has such a relaxed and peaceful vibe. It’s an amazing chance to celebrate an incredible array of world music plus celebrate local favourites such as Fly My Pretties. 17-19 March. Womad.co.nz — Amanda Linnell, editor

Alma. Photo / Babiche Martens

A restaurant voucher

I was gifted a restaurant voucher by a friend recently (for KOL on Ponsonby Rd) and it reminded me what a great gift idea this is for the food lovers in your life. I’d be so happy with a voucher from Alma, which is an Andalusian-inspired restaurant in Britomart that specialises in the flame-kissed flavours of Spain. The fit-out is beautiful, with its multi-layered tiles and textures, and it’s the ideal spot for a long lunch, whether outside under the shade of a pohutukawa or up at the bar where you can glimpse the waterfront just across the road. Alma.co.nz — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor