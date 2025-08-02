Your Next Comfort Meal Begins With One Of These 12 Potato Recipes

This collection of potato recipes is one to sink into now.

Mashed, boiling, oven-baked or deep fried? There are so many ways to enhance the humble potato.

This collection trials many, creating crispy, smooth and creamy textures slathered in punchy and cheesy flavours.

Choose your potatoes according to the recipe cooking methods. Agria (yellow) potatoes are best suited to roasting and mashing, and usually have more natural flavour. White potatoes are a little plainer and tend to hold their shape better and work for fussier recipes.

This clever recipe turns mashed potato into a rich starter. Mixed with chilli, parmesan, feta and spring onion and then deep-fried, this method gives way to layers of texture.

Miso, vegetable stock and plenty of mushrooms supply intense savoury flavour to this vegan-friendly pie.

Wake up to a warm, comforting breakfast with this potato pancake recipe. The sunny colour comes from a helping of turmeric.

Limes add a pleasant citrus note to this curry, but you’ll need to remove them if you’re allowing it to sit for hours (to avoid excessive bitterness).

Swap fresh corn for canned, and you’ll revel in the vegetable’s natural sweetness. It provides a pleasant balance for the saltier grated cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Peppery fennel leaves are scattered atop this potato tart, providing bite to a garlicky and herby dish.

These potatoes will quickly become your favourite side. The precise slicing of the potato halves creates lots of crispiness for each mouthful. You could swap out the toppings to suit your preference, but Angela Casley suggests parmesan, oregano and lemon zest.

Matty Matheson shares this recipe for a potato salad slathered in a punchy sauce (think Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, red onion, herbs and healthy glugs of olive oil).

Ben Tish shares this recipe from his cookbook Mediterra. The omelette welcomes flavour from saffron threads and herbs, before it’s topped with a mixture of potatoes, chilli, garlic and lemon juice.

If you’re overwhelmed with leftover bits of cheese, this recipe will help to empty your fridge. You could also make use of various vegetables for roasting too (though potatoes will deliver a satisfying and silky texture).

The delicate layers of filo are a light and crispy top to a melted mix of potatoes, spinach and cheddar below. Load this up with plenty of black pepper for greater complexity.

