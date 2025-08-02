Food & Drink

Your Next Comfort Meal Begins With One Of These 12 Potato Recipes


Viva
The vegan-friendly potato and mushroom pie has an intense savoury flavour. Photo / Babiche Martens

This collection of potato recipes is one to sink into now.

Mashed, boiling, oven-baked or deep fried? There are so many ways to enhance the humble potato.

This collection trials many, creating crispy, smooth and creamy textures slathered in punchy and cheesy flavours.

Choose your potatoes according

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

This clever recipe turns mashed potato into a rich starter. Mixed with chilli, parmesan, feta and spring onion and then deep-fried, this method gives way to layers of texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Miso, vegetable stock and plenty of mushrooms supply intense savoury flavour to this vegan-friendly pie.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Wake up to a warm, comforting breakfast with this potato pancake recipe. The sunny colour comes from a helping of turmeric.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Limes add a pleasant citrus note to this curry, but you’ll need to remove them if you’re allowing it to sit for hours (to avoid excessive bitterness).

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Swap fresh corn for canned, and you’ll revel in the vegetable’s natural sweetness. It provides a pleasant balance for the saltier grated cheese.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Peppery fennel leaves are scattered atop this potato tart, providing bite to a garlicky and herby dish.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

These potatoes will quickly become your favourite side. The precise slicing of the potato halves creates lots of crispiness for each mouthful. You could swap out the toppings to suit your preference, but Angela Casley suggests parmesan, oregano and lemon zest.

Photo / Quentin Bacon
Photo / Quentin Bacon

Matty Matheson shares this recipe for a potato salad slathered in a punchy sauce (think Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, red onion, herbs and healthy glugs of olive oil).

Photo / Kris Kirkham
Photo / Kris Kirkham

Ben Tish shares this recipe from his cookbook Mediterra. The omelette welcomes flavour from saffron threads and herbs, before it’s topped with a mixture of potatoes, chilli, garlic and lemon juice.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich
Photo / Eleanor Ozich

If you’re overwhelmed with leftover bits of cheese, this recipe will help to empty your fridge. You could also make use of various vegetables for roasting too (though potatoes will deliver a satisfying and silky texture).

Photo / James Murphy
Photo / James Murphy

The delicate layers of filo are a light and crispy top to a melted mix of potatoes, spinach and cheddar below. Load this up with plenty of black pepper for greater complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens
Photo / Babiche Martens

Find the joy of a full roast dinner in this one-pan tray bake. Sliced fennel does a lot of the heavy lifting here, imparting flavour to the serving of agria potatoes and chicken.

