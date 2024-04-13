Serve these sweet blondies warm with a hearty scoop of icecream.

This dessert is sensational. Blackcurrants are an underrepresented treat. You will find them at organic shops, usually frozen. If the sauce is not sweet enough, add a little extra sugar. I’ve served this blondie with a scoop of vanilla icecream and a drizzle of blackcurrant sauce.

WHITE CHOCOLATE & MACADAMIA BLONDIE WITH BLACKCURRANT SAUCE RECIPE Makes 12 pieces

115g butter, softened 115g butter, softened 1 cup brown sugar 1 cup brown sugar 2 tsp vanilla paste 2 tsp vanilla paste 1 egg 1 egg ¾ cup Greek yoghurt ¾ cup Greek yoghurt 2 cups plain flour 2 cups plain flour 1 tsp baking soda 1 tsp baking soda 2 cup white chocolate chunks 2 cup white chocolate chunks 1 cup macadamia nuts, roughly chopped 1 cup macadamia nuts, roughly chopped Vanilla icecream, to serve Vanilla icecream, to serve Mint leaves, to serve Mint leaves, to serve

Blackcurrant sauce 1 cup blackcurrants 1 cup blackcurrants ½ tsp vanilla paste ½ tsp vanilla paste ½ cup sugar ½ cup sugar

Preheat the oven to 170C. Line a 20cm x 30cm tin with baking paper. Beat the butter and sugar until light and creamy. Add the vanilla, egg and yoghurt. Fold through the flour, baking soda, chocolate and nuts. Spoon into the tin and roughly smooth the top. Bake for 25 minutes. Place the blackcurrants, vanilla and sugar in a small pot, slowly bringing to a simmer for 15 minutes until slightly syrupy. Allow to cool to room temperature. Remove the blondie from the oven and cool for 10 minutes before serving with a scoop of icecream and a drizzle of sauce. Garnish with mint leaves.

Baked coffee and chocolate custard. If you have eggs, milk and some instant coffee, you can whip this baked custard up with little effort.

