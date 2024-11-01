What’s going on in food? Johanna Thornton has the latest in new openings, events to book and exciting collaborations.

DineAid’s annual Christmas drive to support those in need launches today

Is there anything better than a great dinner at a great restaurant? How about if a portion of the cost went straight to City Mission food banks in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch for distribution throughout the country? DineAid makes that a reality with its annual drive to raise money for the City Mission in the lead-up to Christmas.

The hospitality industry has answered the call to help, with more than 60 restaurants signing on to participate this year, right across New Zealand. From now until December 31, diners can either add $2 to their bill or add $2 to a popular dish, with all funds going to the City Mission closest to their city or region.

Thanks to sponsorship from Precinct Properties, 100% of the money donated by diners via DineAid goes to City Mission food banks, which is then distributed to more than 135 locations throughout Aotearoa.

Last year’s Christmas campaign raised $60,000, up $12,000 from 2022.

Jonah Huang, head chef of Odettes Eatery. Photo / Vanessa Wu

Since its inception in 2012, the DineAid New Zealand Charitable Trust has raised $1,159,120.46 and hopes to be able to raise another $80,000 by the end of December.

"Thank you to over a million Kiwis for your support and for your belief in doing good," says DineAid founder Mark Gregory. "We simply couldn't do what we do without our amazing restaurants and most importantly their customers and teams.

“Each year, with the help of dozens of leading restaurants, we’re able to continue reaching the local communities we serve. This year is no different, due to the cost of living crisis, there is a higher demand on food banks than ever. With every single donation during the annual DineAid, we’ll be helping struggling people and families across New Zealand.”`

Diners’ donations enable the Mission to provide boxes of food to those in need, with financial pressures often particularly difficult around Christmas.

Helen Robinson, Auckland City Missioner – Manutaki says it’s great to have DineAid on again this year.

“At a time when the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai food relief service has seen government funding cuts amidst a sustained demand, I am ever grateful for the support of DineAid restaurants and customers.

“My thanks goes to every person and restaurant who participates in DineAid this year – your donation makes an important difference”.

The DineAid annual Christmas Campaign runs from November 1 to December 31, 2024. For a full list of this year’s participating venues visit Dineaid.org.nz .

Vintage Sturia Caviar and the sashimi plate from Queens' new summer menu. Photo / Jake Dennis

Queens Rooftop has a new summer menu

The founders of Queens Rooftop believe it’s “the best hospitality site in New Zealand”, perched on the 21st floor of One Queen Street with views of the Waitematā Harbour and the North Shore, Rangitoto, Waiheke and, on a clear day, even the Coromandel Peninsula. Anyone who’s been whisked up the elevator, through the ground-floor wine shop to the rooftop, will find that sentiment hard to argue with. But at Queens Rooftop, the food and drinks remain a focus, and chef Maia Atvars has teased a new summer menu with fresh seafood staying front and centre.

New dishes include jumbo prawn and octopus salad with white balsamic, grilled baguette and saffron aioli; Freedom Farms pork skewers with miso mayo and a papaya and carrot slaw; and grilled Hawke's Bay lamb chops with garlic toum sauce and minted pea zhoug. And for dessert, a retro white chocolate bombe Alaska. New on the drinks menu is a very appealing-sounding watermelon and jalapeno margarita, and Queens' twist on a dirty martini, using their special housemade brine. Level 21/1 Queen St, Auckland CBD.

Arepa Uplift.

New product alert: Ārepa’s new ‘brain drink’ Uplift

Instead of reaching for a sugary snack at 3pm, consider Ārepa’s new Uplift Brain Drink⁺, formulated by neuroscientists to combat the afternoon slump. The Viva team took this caffeine-free, lightly sparkling drink for a spin, and enjoyed the subtle peach and ginger flavour. It’s not too sweet, and did provide us a bit of a pep in our step, but the jury is out on whether we’re any smarter. Uplift also contains B-vitamins, ginseng, and L-theanine.

“Informed by extensive scientific research, Uplift is a delicious and healthy option for those seeking a natural, caffeine-free boost in the afternoon or whenever they need an extra lift,” says Ārepa co-founder Angus Brown. “Our goal has always been to make brains work better, and Uplift is another step toward achieving that.”

Uplift is available now at supermarkets nationwide and online at drinkarepa.com.

Wallace Cotton x Kate Mitchell tumblers.

Wallace Cotton and Kate Mitchell collaborate on a limited edition hand-blown tumbler

These are cute - a run of 50 limited-edition hand-blown tumblers by glass artist Kate Mitchell that offer a sweet dose of colour with little lemons dotted on the glass. Available exclusively at Wallace Cotton from November 13, the tumblers retail for $75 each.

“Working with Wallace Cotton has been a joy,” says Kate. “I wanted to create something that reflected both the brand’s love for natural beauty and my love for handcrafted detail. The lemon motif ties in to their summer collection, and with its colour, brings a vibrant pop of colour to any tablescape.” Wallacecotton.com

Book in for a pinot noir master class at The Libraries in Hotel Britomart

The Hotel Britomart’s latest Winemaker in Residence event is on the horizon. The Pinot Noir Masterclass Dinner will take diners on a journey through New Zealand pinot noir from producers lCoal Pit, Mt Difficulty, Martinborough Vineyard, Cloudy Bay and Gibbston Valley. Taking place on Thursday, November 7 at 6pm, the dinner includes five courses designed by The Hotel Britomart’s executive chef Andrew Lautenbach to match the wine. Winemakers Anika Willner, Christopher Keys, Nikolai St George, Greg Lane and Tom Turner will be on hand to share stories about the wine’s creation and flavour profiles. Ideal for lovers of pinot noir, the dinner is priced at $199 per person. Book here. Level 1/30 Customs St East, Britomart.

The baked snapper and kingfish from Darling on Drake's new spring menu.

Darling On Drake has exciting new dishes on the menu

Chef Ryan Moore has updated Darling on Drake’s menu for the summer months and it sounds delicious. The behemoth bar and restaurant on Drake St is blessed with a north-facing terrace with room for 150 that’ll come into its own as the weather warms. While Darling is great for a round of drinks, it’s equally appropriate for a sit-down catch-up over some shared plates, designed to pair beautifully with the cocktails and wines curated by Marie Courtessole.

New dishes on the menu include a duck breast with fermented blueberries, beetroot and spring onion; Ruakākā-sourced kingfish with citrus, Gordal olives and pickled chilli; wagyu tartare with nasturtium pesto, ricotta salata and quinoa crisps; a pāua and pork sausage roll with apple sauce and a fresh take on classic fish and chips – baked snapper with tartare sauce and salt and vinegar chips (pictured). 27 Drake St, Auckland CBD.

Toast Martinborough.

An event to put on your radar: Toast Martinborough’s festival returns on January 19, 2025

Toast Martinborough returns on Sunday, January 19, 2025, for a reimagined celebration of Martinborough’s exceptional wines, food, and live music. Now taking place in mid-summer during Wellington Anniversary weekend, the event offers extended hours from 11am to 7 pm, allowing guests to enjoy a leisurely afternoon and evening. The new “Festival Road”, a scenic 2.5km walking route, connects six key wineries – Ata Rangi, Tirohana Estate, Poppies, Moy Hall, Luna and The Runholder – with shuttle options available. Guests can enjoy food from top purveyors like Egmont St Eatery and Mao & Co, and pair wines with craft beers from local brewers including Garage Project and Martinborough Brewery. Live performances by artists like The Relatives and Shaun Preston create a festive atmosphere throughout the day. This year promises a boutique, elevated experience, showcasing the best of Martinborough in a vibrant, walkable setting. General admission tickets are priced at $155, available here.

Jesse Mulligan and Johanna Thornton. Photo / Babiche Martens

Viva’s top Auckland restaurants feature is just around the corner

Fans of Viva’s dining out editor Jesse Mulligan’s weekly restaurant reviews would be wise to keep a lookout for Viva’s annual Top Auckland Restaurants feature, going live on November 13. The judges have been scouring Auckland’s restaurants for weeks to compile a best-of list that the city can be truly proud of. Now in its fourth year, Viva’s Top 50 Auckland Restaurants is a highly anticipated food feature that acts as a dining out guide for the whole year, ideal for referring to again and again, whenever you have dinner plans. The list highlights Auckland restaurants the judges are excited to send you to on any night of the week, and it’s a testament to our city’s thriving hospitality scene that it’s very difficult to narrow it down. Stay tuned!

