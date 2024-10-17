What’s going on in food? Johanna Thornton has the latest in new openings, events to book and exciting collaborations.

Metita turns one and celebrates with a special guest

Michael Meredith’s Pacific-inspired restaurant at SkyCity, Metita, is turning one in November, and to celebrate he is teaming up with chef Peter Gordon, who has deep ties to the location, and the cuisine, for a four-course set menu and a cocktail on arrival. “When Michael asked me to help celebrate Metita’s first birthday, I said yes immediately,” says Peter. “The meal I ate there recently was fantastic, I love how he is working with Pacific flavours and ingredients and supporting producers – something that was central to our mission at Homeland. It’s also special to me that Metita occupies the space where I opened my first SkyCity restaurant, Dine by Peter Gordon, nearly 20 years ago. I’m excited to be back and working alongside Michael and his team to celebrate the Pacific in the best way we know – through kai.” Michael says of the year that’s been: “It’s hard to believe it’s already been a year. The team and I are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, from the unique design of the space to the way we’ve brought Pacific flavours and hospitality to life within the space.” Metita’s first birthday is on Wednesday, November 20, at 6pm. Tickets are $159pp, available here.

Takapuna Beach Cafe has announced a new fish and chips pop-up for summer. Photo / Kate Battersby

Takapuna Beach Cafe announces a fish and chips pop-up for summer

Takapuna Beach Cafe is a reliable option for coffee, breakfast and lunch with an enviable position next to the beach. Now, it’s adding more reasons to visit with the announcement of a new fish and chips pop-up, the aptly named Fish & Chip Shop. On the menu is battered or crumbed fish (with the option to upgrade to premium fish like John Dory, blue cod or hāpuka), a selection of fritters, calamari and specials such as fish sliders, oyster butties, prawn toast and a housemade doughnut with gelato. “Fish & Chip Shop is about having that nostalgic feeling of unwrapping a parcel of fish and chips on the beach,” says Takapuna Beach Cafe director James Bryant. “We wanted to maximise our beachfront location and bring that timeless experience to Takapuna over the summer.” Place your order from the takeaway section of the cafe, or online. Open until Sunday, April 6. 22 The Promenade, Takapuna

The Wine Room's Ryan Moore and David Nash. Photo / Babiche Martens

College Hill Wine Room is a new wine bar, private dining room and retail store

Opening in mid-November, the College Hill Wine Room is an exciting new destination for wine lovers from David Nash, who brings his extensive knowledge of wine, events and hospitality together for a unique proposition in New Zealand. Located on College Hill in Freeman’s Bay, the College Hill Wine Room will encapsulate a wine bar, a private dining room, a member’s club, a retail store, and subterranean wine storage vaults. Nash, who helms the experiential wine business Atelier Nash, as well as his own wine labels, has teamed up with business partner and executive chef Ryan Moore, whose cheffing credentials include the Grove, Michelin-starred Johns House and Mallory Court Hotel in Britain. Not only has he designed the menu to pair beautifully with the wine offering, but he’ll be cooking it too. Dave hopes the venue will be a hub for elevated wine and spirits experiences, whether that’s stopping in for a glass of wine and a small plate on the sun-soaked deck area, or choosing a special bottle from the state-of-the-art wine cellars accessible 24/7 to members. Stay tuned for more on this exciting opening in Viva later this month. 43 College Hill, Freemans Bay

The comforting interior of Ponsonby Road Bistro. Photo / Brett Phibbs. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Book in for a long Italian lunch at Ponsonby Road Bistro

Join Ponsonby Road Bistro on Sunday, October 20 for a long lunch paired with Italian wines from Artigiano Imports. Pranzo Lungo is priced at $95 for five courses, or $185 with matching wines, and diners can expect to eat dishes like kingfish crudo with Campari, blood orange, fennel and capers paired with Abbazzia di Novacella Gruner Vetliner 2022. There’ll be bruschetta with confit tomato, honeyed labneh and kalamata olives with a glass of San Lorenzo Le Oche Verdicchio 2021 and for dessert, a pine nut and rosemary torte with gorgonzola and a Tre Monte Thea Albana Passito dessert wine. The team at Ponsonby Road Bistro knows how to throw a festive long lunch, so book in now via the restaurant’s website. Bookings available between 1pm and 3pm. 165 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Black Estate x Mr Zhou.

Black Estate winery pairs up with Mr Zhou’s for wine tastings and share plates

Boutique wine retailer By The Bottle has announced the return of its Locals Night at Mr Zhou’s on Thursday, October 24 at 6.30pm. For the fourth event in this popular series, By The Bottle has partnered with Black Estate, one of New Zealand’s leading wineries from North Canterbury. Guests will enjoy a tasting of four Black Estate wines, including the Damsteep Pet-Nat 2023, Damsteep Riesling 2022, Treble Rose 2023, and Home Pinot Noir 2023, paired with shared dishes prepared by Mr Zhou’s. Pen and Nicholas of Black Estate will be present to pour the wines and offer insight into each wine and the winemaking process. Tickets are priced at $69 per person, which includes wine and food. This event offers a unique opportunity to experience outstanding local wines and cuisine in a relaxed setting. Book now here.

Mirabelle restaurant in western Norway.

Book a luxury culinary journey through Scandinavia

Up Norway curates sustainable luxury travel experiences in Scandinavia, and its latest itinerary is the Culinary Discovery Route, a 14-day journey designed for groups of foodie friends looking to explore Norway’s culinary landscape while immersing themselves in the natural beauty of the region. Tailored for six guests, this gastronomic adventure combines world-class dining at Michelin-starred restaurants and more low-key eateries, as well as experiences like sea foraging in the fjords, private cooking classes with a Bocuse d’Or World Champion, sustainable fishing, guided culinary tours, and scenic explorations of Bergen, Beckerwyc, Rosendal, and Stavanger. The itinerary also includes whisky tasting, a farm visit, tastings of cheese, cider and kveik beer, and more. Perks include a personalised car service, with a dedicated driver for the journey. Priced for groups of six (about $154,000 or $25,660 per person). More info available at Up Norway.

The dining room at Gemmayze Street. Photo / Babiche Martens

Gemmayze’s Street’s Sunday Kebab Shop raises money for Lebanon Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Gemmayze Street’s famous kebab shop Sunday, which sees its loaded hummus, mixed grill, Lebanese chicken rice and fries all return to the menu, returns this Sunday, October 20 with all proceeds being donated to aid in Lebanon. Gemmayze Street announced on its Instagram that “all proceeds will be donated to supporting grassroots aid efforts in Lebanon, including food and supplies to those who need it most”. Diners can add an additional donation at checkout. This is a chance to dine on truly delicious food for a good cause. Bookings available here.

Onslow's cosy booths. Photo / Babiche Martens

Enjoy lunch and art at Onslow on Saturdays

Onslow has always been known for its beautiful art, and owners Helen and Josh Emett are leaning into that reputation with the restaurant’s Saturday Arts Lunch, which is a three-course set menu for $65 and the ideal seat to view the latest “exhibition”. Onslow’s first exhibition is Huia Onslow, featuring the work of Anton Forde, a distinguished sculptor whose art is intertwined with the Onslow story. Anton’s pieces are dotted around the dining room, many inspired by Huia Onslow, the son of Lord Onslow, after whom the restaurant is named. The set menu includes five treats (think oysters, wagyu tartare and crumbed brie with Awatoru wild honey), followed by a choice of main course and a choice of dessert, for $65. Make a reservation here.

J'aime macarons.

Christchurch-based J’aime Les Macarons has had a makeover

Its name has become simpler – changing to J’aime earlier this year – but its range has expanded, with new confectionary and patisseries on offer, including iced butter “crayons”; pretzel biscuits, toffee butter crunch, caneles and more. J’aime was founded in Christchurch in 2008 by Bridget O’Sullivan as J’aime Les Macarons, after she returned home from Europe inspired by the beautiful patisseries encountered on her travels. She wanted to create hand-crafted, sweet treats using premium ingredients with unique flavour profiles in the form of New Zealand-made macarons. Today the J’aime kitchen produces all kinds of sweets, from salted peanut brittle to rocky road, chewy caramels and sweet sauces, available to purchase at the Merivale store or online. As well as a new range offering, J’aime also has a new look to its packaging, which the team describes as “capturing the essence of who we are today – modern, creative and committed to quality”. If there’s one product that encapsulates the flavours and colours of J’aime it’s the 24-box of macarons from the summer 2024/25 collection with flavours like baklava, limoncello spritz, pineapple and passionfruit, and watermelon and lime, priced at $97.

More food and drink

From local legends to kitchen staples.

Maison Vauron Celebrates 25 Years As New Zealand’s Home Of French Wine & Cheese. Founders Jean-Christophe Poizat, Scott Gray, and Peter Ropati reflect on where they started and where they’ve come.

Restaurant Reviewer On Tour: Jesse Mulligan Samples The Best of New Plymouth. A trip to Taranaki introduces Jesse Mulligan to a cast of lively locals and a menu of excellent casual eateries.