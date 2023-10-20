18 Asparagus Recipes That Let The Springtime Stalks Shine

What is it exactly that marks the arrival of a new season? A change in weather? An alignment in the stars? Or, could it be the new stocks of a particular vegetable?

If that last marker feels right to you, take this collection of recipes as an official announcement of springtime. Fresh stalks of asparagus are now lined up at local markets and in supermarkets, ripe for snapping. The vegetable will only be in season until December, so it might be time to embrace asparagus as a weekly addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner plates.

There are many ways to utilise the vegetable during its limited run. You might serve it simply panfried in garlic, scattered fresh in a seasonal salad, or paired with poached eggs. For those who are a little more resistant to the earthy flavour, why not try it dropped into a homemade saucy gnocchi or baked into golden pastry?

Or, if you’re committed to a morning tea classic, there are, of course, a couple of varieties of the asparagus roll.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This one-pan bake is a breezy dinner dish, boasting plenty of flavour from the capers, dill and hot smoked salmon.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A creamy and powerful blue cheese sauce dresses this comforting pasta dish. Finish with freshly cracked black pepper.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These double-wrapped asparagus rolls have a more complex range of flavours than the classic variety.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tasty caramel walnuts add a crunchy and sweet element to this salad, which feels hearty thanks to baked cauliflower.

Photo / Babiche Martens

If you’re looking for a deeper flavour, turn to this oven-baked dish. A touch of lemon zest adds brightness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This simple and vibrant dish will become a quiet champion during a dinner party.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This cheesy tart is an excellent addition to a picnic spread — totally portable and easily shared.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A runny poached egg doubles as a lush sauce for this dish, best served for breakfast or brunch.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

This rustic loaf, adorned with tender asparagus and filled with oozy cheese, is perfect for al fresco dining.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This super seasonal salad, which mixes the snappy vegetable with zesty citrus, has the addition of a few cute microgreens.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Golden, flaky and full of cream cheese — how could you say no to these baked asparagus delights?

Photo / Babiche Martens

This salad is layered with so many textures, mixing satisfying crunch with a creamy dressing and crispy croutons.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This loaded spring salad embraces many fresh flavours of the season — think beetroot and eggplant drizzled with miso dressing.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Plate up these perfect party bites for a sunny afternoon soiree.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pair this rustic serving with a crusty baguette and dip into a hearty and garlicky dip.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This warming pasta is topped with chopped dill and finely grated parmesan.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This recipe is fresh from Angela Casley’s kitchen, served up to celebrate the season. This pasta is luscious and cheesy and pairs well with the new-season vegetable.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A total classic that’s just a little divisive. Serve these at your summer barbecue if you’d like to inspire passionate conversation.