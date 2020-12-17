Grilled Asparagus With Harissa Beans Recipe

I have used asparagus, but flat beans or broccolini are equally delicious to use as a scooper to enjoy this tasty dip. Mashing the beans with a fork is quick and effective in the great outdoors. No fancy gadgets required.
GRILLED ASPARAGUS WITH HARISSA BEANS
Serves 6
Beans 420g tin butter beans 1 clove garlic 1 Tbsp harissa 2 tsp lemon zest ¼ cup lemon juice 1 Tbsp cold water Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing 2 Tbsp olive oil 2 Tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp harissa 3 bunches asparagus
- Drain the beans and place in a bowl. Add the garlic, harissa, zest, juice and water, then mash (a little chunky is great).
- For the dressing combine the oil, lemon juice and harissa in a jar.
- Break the ends from the asparagus. Toss in a little oil and chargrill on your fire or barbecue until cooked through.
- Serve the asparagus warm with the dip alongside and drizzle of dressing.