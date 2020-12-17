Food & Drink

Grilled Asparagus With Harissa Beans Recipe

Save
Share
By Angela Casley
Viva
Chargrill asparagus for a quick summer side. Photo / Babiche Martens

I have used asparagus, but flat beans or broccolini are equally delicious to use as a scooper to enjoy this tasty dip. Mashing the beans with a fork is quick and effective in the great outdoors. No fancy gadgets required.

GRILLED ASPARAGUS WITH HARISSA BEANS

Serves 6

Beans

420g tin butter beans

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp harissa

2 tsp lemon zest

¼ cup lemon juice

1 Tbsp cold water

Salt and pepper to taste
Dressing

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp harissa

3 bunches asparagus
  1. Drain the beans and place in a bowl. Add the garlic, harissa, zest, juice and water, then mash (a little chunky is great).
  2. For the dressing combine the oil, lemon juice and harissa in a jar.
  3. Break the ends from the asparagus. Toss in a little oil and chargrill on your fire or barbecue until cooked through.
  4. Serve the asparagus warm with the dip alongside and drizzle of dressing.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Food & Drink

1/52/5