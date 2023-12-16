Don’t know what to do with your hands at a party? These recipes will solve that problem (and will also suit those who go booze-free).

A shared beverage is a lovely way to bring partygoers together, whether it’s luxuriated in a medley of fresh and sweet notes or topped up with your preferred liqueur.

For this time of year, refreshment is key. A Junglebird cocktail enjoys the zest of lime and pineapple. A cooling matcha margarita revels in a splash of orange. And a homemade blackberry and basil cordial explores earthy notes, with a boost of soda or lemonade.

However, we’ve also pulled some heavy hitters for pouring into the twilight hours. Think of a spy-inspired martini, a whiskey sour and two espresso martini recipes (one subbing Seedlip and vanilla for spirits). They all make great accompaniments for reflective late-night chats or power hour boogies.

Cheers!

Spirited

This lemony apple cocktail is a fresh and zingy refreshment. Roll out the lemon peel over the cocktail to draw out a few glossy drops of oil.

This fruity rum and Campari drink with a liberal dose of lime is a lovely sunset orange. A vibrant wedge of fresh pineapple makes for a welcome visual.

You’ll want this martini shaken, not stirred. We’ve drawn this recipe from Amanda Schuster’s book, who has, in turn, pulled the recipe from 007-related origins.

Go the extra mile for this fresh and cooling drink — add a salt and sugar rim. You’ll also likely want a big tumbler for the centre of the table, so prepare plenty of ice.

This cocktail’s pleasant green derives from its strong liqueur — absinthe. The addition of an egg white is a necessity, creating a satisfying foam topping.

Want to dance the night away? This will help. Make sure to gently place those final coffee beans, otherwise they’ll drop straight to the bottom of the glass.

Iced green tea? Chopped cucumber? Grapefruit bitters? There’s likely not another tipple more refreshing.

A mint garnish is essential for nailing a lush mojito. This recipe uses a good glug of white rum and plenty of soda water.

A mix of passionfruit, grapefruit and lime juice creates a tart and moreish flavour for this bright cocktail. Garnish with rosemary, for extra aroma, and a lemon wheel.

This gin beverage, garnished with a juicy grapefruit wedge, pairs well with super-salty snacks. Serve with a bowl of nuts, crispy chips or a big helping of popcorn.

This whiskey drink lends itself to an especially artistic garnish. Arrange your favourite summer berries, a slice of citrus and edible flowers to elevate your serving.

The unlikely topping of a beetroot chip brings an interesting shape to this whiskey sour, and it also matches the classic cranberry and beetroot bitters.

Grab a spoon and plenty of friends — this stacked frozen margarita is best when shared. Add a few fresh strawberries for extra sweetness.

Non-Alcoholic

A small dash of apple cider vinegar adds a pleasant bite to this homemade syrup. Adding a few edible flowers won’t go unappreciated.

A drop of vanilla adds a subtle floral note to this strongly caffeinated glass.

If you’ve never tried Seedlip, the non-alcoholic spirit, this is a good place to start. The simplicity of this grapefruit-garnished drink allows you to sample the spirit without too much fuss.

Topped with thyme and zested with lime — this is a sweet and satisfying drink for all to enjoy.