What We’ve Been Crushing On This October

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling.

Penny Sage Leta singlet

As summer approaches, it’ll soon be time to slip into something breathable and singlet-y. This crisp-white fitted option made from a heavyweight cotton rib by local label Penny Sage is something I’ve recently had my heart on, not least for its wide-placed straps and ribbed binding. I plan on wearing it with a chocolate midi skirt, jean shorts and over innumerable swimsuit occasions. $129, from Pennysage.com Julia Gessler, digital editor

Caitlyn Crisp Shelly beach hat

Every summer I seem to search in vain for the perfect hat, but after seeing this beauty in Caitlyn Crisp’s new collection, I think I may have found it. Ideal for a day in the garden or a cold drink in the courtyard, the brim looks like it would provide unparalleled shade, but can also be flipped up when you need to pay attention. There is also a matching pair of scalloped-edged linen shorts and a cropped tank too; the ultimate summertime ensemble. $265, from Caitlincrisp.com Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

It’s surprisingly difficult to find a brown-tinted lip balm (and no, a brown lip gloss won’t do). Summer Fridays, makers of one of my favourite hydrating masks, has now taken another top spot on my beauty essentials list with their Lip Butter Balm in the shade Vanilla Beige. The cream-oil formula gives a pretty shine and helps to add a bit of warmth to my look without looking out of place when my face is bare. $39, from Meccabeauty.co.nz Eva Wilson, intern

Ganni midi dress

I love a brodederie anglaise dress and this Ganni number from Jetsetbohemian is the kind of easy breezy silhouette that I hope to see myself wearing in summer with a straw basket on my arm and some sandals on my feet, on my way to a picnic. I might need to organise some picnics. $269, from Jetsetbohemian.co.nz Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Home Cooking and More Home Cooking by Laurie Colwin

Perhaps I'm late to the party on this one, but I've just finished the late, great food writer Laurie Colwin's wonderful book Home Cooking: A Writer in the Kitchen. Delightfully pre-internet and down to earth, released to the world in 1988 (same as me) it's a kind, detailed and thoughtful read about cooking and eating in all their different forms Colwin gives equal respect to eggs on toast, fancy dinners, those weird shame meals we make ourselves in secret, and kitchen disasters and it has really bolstered my mental wellbeing lately. So good, in fact, I immediately want to devour More Home Cooking: A Writer Returns to the Kitchen as soon as I possibly can, and will order it from my local bookstore. $57, from Fishpond.co.nz Emma Gleason, commercial editor

The Shack