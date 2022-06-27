What We’ve Been Crushing On This June

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling.

Gohar adult bib, approx. $215

“People tease me for tucking a napkin into my collar at a restaurant whenever I’m eating (I’m actually a messy eater) especially when it’s something high-risk like ribs. What can I say, I need all the support I can get. So while these hand-sewn ivory bibs with navy satin trim from Gohar World brand might seem infantile, I know I won’t regret not having to pay for an expensive dry cleaning bill. Plus, they turn any messy situation into a classy one.” Gohar.world — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Florets' rye, dark choc and sea salt cookie "I've been quite the broken record with this one, but it really is, in my opinion, the best cookie in town. Rich, dense and soft, with a generous dash of sea salt to bring out the chocolate flavour truly divine. I'm thoroughly hooked, and have made it something of a weekend ritual to park up at one of the jazzy red tables out the front of the bakery and watch the theatre of the Grey Lynn intersection, while enjoying a cookie and one of Florets' (very, very good) flat whites. Grab a loaf while you're there too, and a sandwich. I like the Danbo cheese." 596 Great North Rd. Florets.nz Emma Gleason, commercial editor

Inca’s Naughty Martini $18

“It’s almost impossible to order the Naughty Martini from Inca with a straight face, just as it’s hard to sip it without giving away how delicious it is. Nic Watt’s Peruvian and Japanese-inspired restaurant, relatively new to both Ponsonby and Newmarket, does a mean cocktail, and this cheekily named twist on the classic hits all the right notes, with vodka, jasmine, lychee, lemongrass and ginger. The sweet, subtly spicy flavours are also the ideal accompaniment to the light and delicious Nikkei dishes we tried.” Incarestaurant.co.nz — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Tom Dixon pepper tall mill, $255, from Simon James

“I came across these Tom Dixon grinder mills over the weekend and am now obsessing over them. I love the silver chrome colour and retro shape, a fun and playful addition to the kitchen or dining area while also keeping it sleek. They come in two shapes, small and tall fabulous together as a pair.” Simonjames.co.nz — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Tatamu coffee table, $2790, from Citta

“We’ve been slowly overhauling our living area for a few months, and now that our new couch has (finally) arrived my hunt for the perfect coffee table has begun. New to Citta’s furniture collection, the solid American white oak Tatamu coffee table from Citta has captured my attention for all the right reasons. The name ‘tatamu’ draws from the Japanese word meaning ‘to fold’, which is reflected in its origami-inspired V-shaped legs and sturdy silhouette. I’m already picturing it holding up a tray of treats and coffee cups for when my girlfriends next pop round.” Citta.co.nz — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Keihl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter, $64, from Mecca