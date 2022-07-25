What We’ve Been Crushing On This July

Here’s a selection of things that recently left us with that warm fuzzy feeling.

Fine merino blanket, approx. $490, from Tekla

“Winter is for impossibly soft blankets, and this 100 per cent merino wool number in tartan wine red has seen me through the cool months positively bundled. I complemented it with the full Tekla look, with white percale bedding, because I am, it seems, a sucker for things from Copenhagen. There’s a gorgeous blue tartan option, too.” Teklafabrics.com — Julia Gessler, digital and production journalist

The Paris Collections: Invitation Cards 1983-1993, published by P.I.E Books

“This is possibly one of the nerdiest things I have ever bought, but this vintage book exploring the artistic vision of invitation cards from the Paris prêt-à-porter collections between 1984-1994 is really a feast for the eyes. Edited by Akiko Nakajima, art directed by Tatsuo Nakajima and published by P.I.E. Books (Tokyo) this anthology of invitation cards is a welcome opportunity to recalibrate my eyes to a time when such things made experiences feel more special. Featuring invitations to Yves Saint Laurent, Thierry Mugler, Yohji Yamamoto, Lanvin, Issey Miyake, Hermès, Versace, Claude Montana, Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, Paul Smith, Kenzo, Givenchy, it’s a remarkable database and charts the value of these mini works of art. Purchased from a really great book store, @_selected_objects, a purveyor of used and rare books.” — Dan Ahwa, creative and fashion director

Milk Mama Booties, $105, from Baby, Bump & Beyond

“There’s nothing I love more than sliding into my slippers the minute I walk through the door. I’m ready to upgrade my current pair for something cosier, which is why I’m obsessing over these merino wool and leather booties by Binibamba. Not to mention they come in baby sizes too so I can match my impending arrival!” Babebumpandbeyond.com — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Kowtow tee, $129

“It’s not exactly T-shirt weather but I like to think this recently purchased organic cotton tee is a stepping stone to spring. It’s not the first staircase image I’ve bought, so maybe my subconscious is trying to tell me something (grow up, flag the lift, your keys are in the bathroom)… either way, it definitely puts me in an upbeat mood knowing it’s waiting for a warm day.” Nz.kowtowclothing.com — Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Opio Silk Cashmere Top, $165, from Wixii