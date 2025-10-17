How to dress when the weather can’t make up its mind.

What do you wear when the weather refuses to settle? Well, first off, you need a raincoat and umbrella.

But when you shed the waterproof layers, you’ll still have many demands of your clothing. It needs to breathe, beating the humidity.

In this collection, you’ll find shirts and blouses that are amenable to changing forecasts. They’re made of natural fibres (think cotton, linen and silk) and feature adjustable snaps, buttons and ties that will allow you to feel the breeze.

This 100% linen button-up is among the first new releases for Penny Sage’s summer collection, which coincides with the new store opening in Grey Lynn.

Nicole Hadfield's sheer tops are an excellent layer for undecided days. This caramel colour is spun from deadstock silk. The shade will suit a lighter palette. If you're shifting to brighter colours in the warmth (there are also black and white shades if that is your preference).

Manaaki shirt $410

A stormy scene is printed onto this sandy, short-sleeved button-up. The setting is hand-painted by designer Kat Tua (who has also just opened the doors to her new store in Matakana).

Prefer something preppy? This 100% cotton shirt is in an orderly blue and white tartan. There are also a couple of adjustable features, including D-ring closures, which allow for further cinching.

For something more lush, consider the sheen of this button-up by Dominique Healy. It’s pure silk and has a relaxed fit.

Interest for this loose, green top comes from the artful gatherings of fabric. It’s made in New Zealand from cotton voile.

Blue orchids blossom over this cotton-silk blouse, which suits warmer days.

A shock of orange will enliven grey days. This Juliette Hogan shirt is 100% linen and will work for many occasions (from beach to bar to office).

This breezy shirt, made from a blend of silk and cotton, features ruffles at the hems (for a little drama).

A classic cut gets an update through hardware. Small silver domes are installed down the front and could be coordinated with chunky jewellery, for metallic emphasis.

This oversized silhouette will pair especially well with skirts. Layer with something that provides textural contrast.

Pinstripes get an update with a clever layer, constructed by Nature of Mercy, in collaboration with Also Known As. There are also shades of blue, white and red.

