Buy less, wear more. These purposeful pieces are as hardworking as you are.

Our lives are multifaceted, and the clothes we wear need to follow suit.

Fight off fashion fatigue and combat over-consumption by opting for outfits that offer options to restyle, repurpose and rewear.

The picks below reap value from their versatility.

Penny Sage wrap top, $144 (on sale)

Cut in long lengths of crisp cotton shirting with subtly contrasting stripe fabric, this wrap top can be tied in multiple ways and has adjustable sliders on the straps to aid variation of fit. A summer staple that can be layered throughout the year.

Set against the black linen background, the five iridescent buttons that latch this unstructured singlet give the appearance of cat eye shells. The sweet lineup is so alluring you'll want them swung around front-facing for all to enjoy.

Rebe’s Magda Trousers feature a fully detachable wrap skirt for versatile styling options, wear over the straight leg pants, attach to the hook-and-eye fastening on the left or belt-loop closure on the right as a kerchief accoutrement or remove entirely.

Liam sleeveless top, $209

This relaxed-fit sleeveless top has deep wrap detailing on the back, and the option to add structure via lengthy waist ties that can be secured around the body or loosely draped in the back as a bow.

A soft boat neck style makes this merino wool cardigan easily reversible. When the teensy buttons are turned towards the front, the cardigan can be worn in a more undone style. Switch it for a simpler ensemble.

This resourceful piece is an exemplary instance of the polished, functional, ready-to-wear Rachel Mills designs. A single sleeve added to her signature Jill camisole bolsters multi-functionality alongside a doubled-over bodice cut from skin-soft rayon jersey. Wear as a classic cowl with both hoisted, drop the short side down in a waterfall style, or lower both off the shoulder.

Join the dots, or mismatch at whim with the constellation of eyelet buttons strewn across the layered levels of this long-sleeve mini dress.

Emma Jing may now be working from London, but the NZ designer is still supplying loyal fans of her namesake label at home. Sully’s, the little blue boutique in Wellington, has got a couple of other colourways of this tie top: blue pinstripe and black.

Laurence’s mishmash miniskirts are often secured using ties and snaps, meaning they can be fashioned in multiple ways. Experiment with asymmetric volume, don as a top or layer over pants. If you’re a fan, keep an eye on their Instagram for new releases from a small batch production process.

Yuka Maud’s floaty silhouettes often lend themselves to experimentation. This sky blue top is no exception. It features a couple of ties, which can be used to adjust the length and shape of the garment.

Claudia Li vest, $850, from The Shelter

This knitted woollen vest from Claudia Li has juxtaposing lengths, making it an eternally interesting piece for layering in any season.

Already a sunny staple worn for months at a time, the light cotton and dark denim facades of this wide-brimmed hat make it even more wearable. Peel back the deep rim and play with the contrast.

