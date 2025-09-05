Brighter days are ahead and New Zealand fashion is celebrating with matching hues.

It’s springtime and local fashion is celebrating the season.

Labels are showcasing palettes that put a pep in your step, from the sweet pinks and red at Twenty-seven names to the earthy shades of Wynn Hamlyn’s everyday wear.

In this collection, you’ll find a range of energising hues to ring in springtime – they might inspire you to consider the brighter colours in your own wardrobe too.

Peonies make up the pattern on this breezy blouse, with billowing sleeves and gathered hems. Those with darker preferences will enjoy the black and white version too.

Serene pastels are a standout in Juliette Hogan's spring/summer collection. This dress, with its flared sleeves and pleated skirt, adopts a particularly assured and relaxed energy.

This grassy pair of socks will provide a hint of earthiness to your springtime ensembles.

A masterclass in maximalism. This trench coat sees electric blue-green embroidered atop a sturdy gingham print. It’s 100% cotton, so will be a good layer for easing into warmer weather.

This pearly skirt by Harris Tapper is cut oh-so precisely. A layer drapes neatly over the hips, while the back vent allows the skirt to maintain its shape as you walk.

A cheery tartan print will be an exciting pairing for wardrobe staples (think simple jeans, trousers and skirts). If you’d like to embrace the colours more wholeheartedly, this tartan is also available in an excellent dress.

Cardigans are a helpful piece to ease the transition between seasons. This one, in a sugary pink, is made from a cossetting 100% merino wool.

Wynn Hamlyn calls this colourway ‘acid forest’, reflecting its dapple of greens. The dress features a bias-cut silk underlayer and cowl neck mesh dress on top – the base layer can be detached if you want to wear the pieces separately too.

Take flight with this neon butterfly knit. It’s a piece from Kowtow’s spring/summer collection Supernature, which features plenty of prints and patterns inspired by flora and fauna.

Riel has an excellent collection of vintage and second hand pieces online right now, including this green-grey blazer with matching buttons.

This burnt orange dress features embroidered blooms of white flowers. For those dedicated to darker tones, there is a version with gold thread atop a black base.

