Photo / RadLab

I fell in love with this Juliette Hogan dress twice last week. The first time was when I spotted Everyday Solitude podcast co-host Connie Langbrown languishing around in it outside Shed 10, and the second was when it appeared on the runway as part of Juliette’s SS25 collection showing. This print (appropriately named ‘Bloom’) is archival – it first appeared as part of her SS17 collection and now makes a timely return for 2025. The sunray pleated skirt falls beautifully, and I can picture myself swanning around in this at a summer barbecue or wedding.

This pearl satin parka by Harris Tapper was one of the stand-out looks styled by Sammy Sala for our New Zealand Fashion Week x Viva cover shoot in late August. Its slouchy and oversized proportions are mitigated with the drawcord at the waist, helping create an A-line silhouette perfect for layering on top of tailored trousers or with a silk skirt. It floated down the runway on Tuesday night at the brand’s moody presentation at Ponsonby’s Blue, and it’s been floating around in my mind ever since.

Photo / Radlab

NZ Herald’s Jenni Mortimer and I audibly gasped when we clocked this frothy confection by Claudia Li on Wednesday. It’s maximalism at best – oversized bows, dramatic gathered sleeves paired with a full pleated skirt and embellished details. It was one of the many pieces that appeared down the runway as part of Claudia’s A Different Place and Time collection, each one more impressive than the last. Unfortunately, it’s not yet available to pre-order (part one is live now) so keep your eyes peeled for when part two drops soon. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / RadLab

DHL Future of Fashion Winner Sarah Street presented her SS25/26 Collection 09 on Thursday afternoon, and these orchid sandals shot immediately to my wishlist. Candy pink was an instant favourite, but equally pretty were the baby blue (pictured). Sarah’s shoes are excellent (I count a pair of heels by Bronwyn as being as comfortable as my go-to sneakers) and I know I’ll spend plenty of time wearing these this summer. Available from the end of October.

Maddy’s picks:

Photo / RadLab

The finale look from Zambesi’s show was an alleviating final look in a show filled with dark, brooding glamour. Somebody invite me to something grand, and I’ll wear this, crown and all! (The silver is also stunning.)

Photo / RadLab

I’m a big fan of Depth Of Scye, and was excited to see their pieces on the runway. I loved all of their tartans, punky and academic, but their tiered skirts and dresses really increased my interest in playing with more romantic silhouettes. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Photo / RadLab

Into The Archives spotlighted so many incredible garments from makers in Aotearoa. This fluffy, brushed mohair vest by Goldi Knits, from Kat’s autumn/winter collection Picnic Society was one I instantly recognised and immediately began to covet. So much texture!

I think (!) this is the Yu Mei bag I spied tucked under an attendee’s arm, a deep red purse is made of a lush suede. For the entirety of Fashion Week, I was hauling around my beloved leather tote (squeezing in my laptop, a change of shoes, protein bars, a film camera and so much more). Now, I’m in the market for something less work-centric and daintier.

Models at Soul Bar & Bistro’s AFC kit launch, appropriately, donned sneakers with the ensembles designed by Whitecliffe fashion students. This high shine pair caught my eye (as did the macrame football net skirt – I’d love to find out where that went!).

Tyson’s picks:

Like Riel founder Joelle Rueckert, fashion’s relationship with consumption culture plays on my mind a lot. I really admire her approach to garment re-working : combination masculine and feminine elements and the inclusion of detailing that gives you multiple ways to wear them (read: you’ll wear it more and for longer). Our newsroom is a relatively buttoned up working environment and I’m not that, so I’m especially drawn to the covert kookiness this shirt could bring to my office attire.

Photo / RadLab

Tayla Stewart skirt / cargo combo

One of my takeaways from the week is I want to wear more trousers, a style switch solidified the moment I saw these incredible skirt / cargo trouser meld from Massey University graduate Tayla Stewart come down the runway at The Graduate Collections.

Photo / RadLab

Terry headband, as inspired by Karen Walker

When I caught up with Karen Walker two days before she returned to the NZFW runway. She told me that seasonality and retail availability weren’t priorities when curating her collaborative show with Adidas, instead they wanted to deliver “a joyful moment”.

When I spied models attacking her runway donning retro terry toweled headbands adorned with an assemblage of pins, three thoughts went through my brain: 1) I hope these go into production, 2) How come pins aren’t a big deal right now? They were huge during the GFC – lets bring them back 3) I’m due a re-watch of The Royal Tenenbaums.

If Karen doesn’t bring these to store, I’ll DIY my own - Fashion Week serves just as much as an incubator for inspiration as much as it does as a commercial.

Photo / RadLab

A lifestyle allowing me to rehome an ex-racing greyhound

In a week of heartwarming shows, the Greathounds show was a personal highlight and a reminder of fashion’s ability to bring awareness and drive change. With greyhound racing banned in Aotearoa from August 2026, an estimated 2500 greyhounds will retire early and need new homes. Charity Greyhounds as Pets corralled 12 designers to dress humans and hounds in a show that urged the public to consider adopting, or fostering, these unique animals.

If you paid any attention to the Viva team’s Fashion Week outfits you already know that I am a massive, massive fan of Twenty-seven names. Whenever someone compliments something I’m wearing, or asks where it’s from – TSN is usually the answer. I haven’t picked up anything from their new collection yet, but spotting this delightful polka dot pattern on people around the NZFW site all week I realised that was a mistake soon to be rectified. I envisage wearing this scarf as a top, hat or makeshift wind break all summer. Its from their Couched in meaning collection, which has themes of nature, happiness however you can get it, balance play, platitudes, mirroring, tangents, dining al fresco, and letting go of any great expectations. Bit of me much?

