The Viva team charts the most interesting and stylish looks spotted outside New Zealand Fashion Week.
New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2025 is officially under way, and while the excitement over a week filled with runway shows, panel discussions and intimate showcases hits fever pitch, there’s an unabashed joy
Shed 10 and its surrounds are set to become a living runway, with editors, content creators, stylists and designers highlighting their vibrant and ever-evolving personal style.
New Zealand Fashion Week’s street style never fails to deliver sartorial inspiration, and the looks spotted so far are infused with playful layering and bold colour stories, exaggerated silhouettes and rich textures.
Discover our favourite looks from outside the shows, and come back each day this week for the latest updates.
Day 1, August 25
Show schedule: NZFW Opening Event, Into The Archives: A celebration of contemporary New Zealand fashion.
More from New Zealand Fashion Week
From star designers to what you might wear.
Taika Waititi Walks The Runway At New Zealand Fashion Week’s Opening Show. New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria kicks off at Shed 10, with sparkling NZ stars dressed in treasures from the archives.
Claudia Li’s Triumphant Return At NZ Fashion Week. She’s dressed Lady Gaga and Michelle Obama, now the Kiwi designer is back on home soil.
These 6 Films Will get you in the mood for New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria. Take a front row seat for the very best style - and fashion satires - on screen.
12 Of The Best Shoes To Buy For Front Row-Worthy Fashion Or All Day Wear. How do you break in new shoes? If you’re intending to don them all day, you need to come prepared.