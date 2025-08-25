The Viva team charts the most interesting and stylish looks spotted outside New Zealand Fashion Week.

New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2025 is officially under way, and while the excitement over a week filled with runway shows, panel discussions and intimate showcases hits fever pitch, there’s an unabashed joy in the air over the opportunity to dress up.

Shed 10 and its surrounds are set to become a living runway, with editors, content creators, stylists and designers highlighting their vibrant and ever-evolving personal style.

New Zealand Fashion Week’s street style never fails to deliver sartorial inspiration, and the looks spotted so far are infused with playful layering and bold colour stories, exaggerated silhouettes and rich textures.

Discover our favourite looks from outside the shows, and come back each day this week for the latest updates.

Day 1, August 25

Show schedule: NZFW Opening Event, Into The Archives: A celebration of contemporary New Zealand fashion.

Aorangi Kora of Crochet Bae, whose knitted Tino Rangatiratanga flag poraka was included in Into The Archives, wears a 100% wool homemade crochet set. Aorangi has been constructing these sets, inspired by keffiyeh, and using them to fundraise for families in Gaza. Her aunty, Awerangi Tamihere, also wears a Crochet Bae rosette on her blazer. Photo / Dean Purcell

Felix Jackson, a photographer working at both New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria and Te Wiki Āhua o Aotearoa, wears a Porter James jumper (Felix says comfort is key). Photo / Dean Purcell

Jade Townsend wears Claudia Li. Jasmin Scott, of jewellery label Jasmin Sparrow, wears vintage and Maison Margiela tabis. Photo / Dean Purcell

Fa’amatuainu Rasmus Pereira is attending New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria for the first time, as a part of his label's debut at the event. Koko Pacific is set to show as part of the Pacific Fusion Fashion Show on Saturday. Photo / Dean Purcell

