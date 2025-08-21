12 Of The Best Shoes To Buy For Front Row-Worthy Fashion Or All Day Wear

How do you break in new shoes? If you’re intending to don them all day, you need to come prepared.

As New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria nears, attendees will be readying the outfit ensembles that will carry them through the six days of shows and events.

One essential for all-day comfort? Sturdy footwear that can go the distance.

But how do you make it fashion?

Consider this collection to be initial inspiration – because we all know that to find really great shoes, you need to try them on. There will be unique demands of your preferred footwear, depending on the shape that fits you best.

A cherry red colourway will shine with both monochromatic and vibrant ensembles. The double straps and pull tabs make them a utilitarian option, too.

A collaboration between the heritage shoemakers at McKinleys and local label Commonplace Essentials sees simple slip-on and Mary Jane silhouettes rendered in exciting colours. Consider this inky blue for a more eye-catching step. These shoes are made in Dunedin.

Slingbacks are a good option if you struggle with the shape of flats around the back of your foot (a common issue with standardised sizing). A sturdy, adjustable fastening is key: the gold clasp on this pair from Kathryn Wilson is a good example.

Marni shoes, $1850, from Muse Boutique

Loafers, abbreviated. This offering from Marni is easy to slip into and boasts high sheen.

Prefer a low heel? This teensy shoe from La Tribe is a small delight. It's also available in black and cream.

A rich brown leather boot will be a great accompaniment to dark denim and other deep tones.

If you’re opting for elevation, find stability in chunkier cuts. The flared heel on this snakeskin shoe will offer solid footing.

Step into the best of the ’90s, with a square-toed boot. This pair by local label Bronwyn have a reliable block heel.

Sleek and simple – a low-profile flat finds a little texture in an earthy suede. The size range is designed specifically for people with larger feet, as founder Nicola Garvey explained to Viva here.

Lace up! If you enjoy a hot kitten heel, consider these icy and sharp heels by Bared – they’ll sit a little more securely.

Athletic wear is sure to be seen around Shed 10 next week – if it’s outside of your usual style, consider hybrid cuts, like this pair of Puma ballet flats.

The idea of a front row shoe, in 2025, is extensive – all sorts of styles are welcome, including a really great pair of sneakers. This lemony pair from New Balance will put a pep in your step.

Top Tips For Wearing In New Shoes

Choose a reliable pair of socks and pack a first aid kit: fill it with plasters, strapping tape and an extra pair of socks.

Half or full-size inserts and gel cushions may help to position your foot more comfortably and add a pillowed sensation for your step.

