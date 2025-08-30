What does the future of fashion in Aotearoa hold? NZFW: Kahuria volunteers a vision.

Trend: New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria closed with a future focus.

Tiny dancers from Neverland Studios donned Sonnie’s childrenswear at Shed 10.

Designers at The Shelter, including Claudia Li, Jojo Ross, Finn Mora-Hill (Fringes) and Natalie Newlands (Newlands Studio) shared insights about working in fashion in Aotearoa.

The Keep’s runway show at Goblin Bar in Ponsonby saw unique excellence from Lela Jacobs, Wilbur Hsu, Orswo, Shannen Young, Outlerlines and Annabella Schnabel. It was evidence of the power that comes from working as a collective and highlighted the talents that have been cultivated in Lela Jacob’s developmental studio gallery – an alternative view of fashion retailing – on Karangahape Rd.

Teenage makers tackled high fashion, street wear and avant-garde for Walk The Line, showcasing a dedication to ambitious imagination.

Photo / Michael Craig

The Pacific Fusion Fashion Show brought together designers from Ah Tua, Daina Hugh, Funk N’ Soul97 and more, for a celebration of Pasifika talent.

Visions of the future were most compelling at The Graduate Collections. The runway show compiled work from 18 designers at AUT, Massey University and Whitecliffe, spotlighting well-made designs that felt genuinely fresh.

From the witty recession indicators made by Tae Lee (think mock supermarket totes and a t-shirt stapled with security tags), to the weighty presence and academic rigour of Vince Ropitini's The Art Of Passive Resistance, the designers submitted that the future of fashion in Aotearoa has a strong point of view.

Biggest moment: At conclusion of the Viva Greatest Hits runway, the lights dimmed. Instead of the expected catwalk finale, where models return for a victory lap, a spindly trio of arachnid performers scuttled towards the FRow. This was the prelude to the bonus Opulent Oddities showcase, performed by creative co-operative MaeSteal. Voguing brought crowd members to their feet, while the models returned to strike their own poses. Kahuria’s final moments were a joyous celebration that recognised the breadth and inter-connectedness of creative communities in Aotearoa.

MaeSteal Collective on the runway at NZFW: Kahuria. Photo / RadLab

On the playlist: Alan Holt conjured haunting tones from a theremin for The Keep’s runway at Goblin Bar, which gave the overheard spinning disco ball an unnerving quality. The intense frequencies emphasised the staunch performance of models, some of whom stared unblinking into the crowd: wicked.

On the menu: A towering salted caramel croquembouche was served to a crowd with old school elegance at The Northern Club, for Knurfermann’s 20th anniversary runway. Befitting of the glittering designs that sauntered the Bankside basement and ascended to the Wintergarden and Terrace, the showpiece dessert was gilt with two fizzing sparklers, one for each decade.

Takeaway: For the Viva team, the takeaways are a little earnest.

You don’t need an occasion to wear your nicest clothes.

Choose outfits you love to wear and be staunch about the joy they provide.

Whenever possible, support local design, manufacturing and the creatives behind the industry. New Zealand fashion is here now and, if we want our makers to stay, we mustn’t take them for granted.

Graduates from Massey University. Photo / RadLab

