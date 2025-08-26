What The Viva Team Is Wearing To New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2025

Treasured vintage, considered new purchases and borrowed garments we’d rather not return – the Viva team considers the stories and surrounding economies of our wardrobes at New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria.

The Viva team is looking to spotlight two key aspects in our approach to dressing this week.

First, we want to survey the various ways clothing makes its way into our wardrobes – what are the various structures and economies that allow us to access our ensembles?

And second, we want to articulate how and why we bring these outfits together. What do they mean to us? Are we telling a story? Or is it just a pretty dress? (If you’re talking to a fashion writer, it’s very rarely just a pretty dress!)

Day 1

To open NZFW: Kahuria, board member and creative director Dan Ahwa took a dive into the archives of fashion in Aotearoa. Significant styles from the past 20 years (some older!) were paired with fresh contemporary pieces. We unpack the show’s influence on our ensembles.

Flower Power On The Double

One of my goals for the week, garment-wise, is to wear as many things as possible from my existing wardrobe. NZFW opened with a show curating some of the most significant NZ fashion designs from the past two decades, so I figured it’d be apt to pair old and new from one of my favourite brands: Twenty-seven Names.

This is their Trivial Pursuit dress, from AW25. The sheerness of the silk organza has a levity my short frame can handle. On top is a much older, collarless jacket I picked up in Tatty's a couple of years ago, drawn in by the Mary Quant-y print and cropped boxy shape. I often wear it to the office on Fridays, loosened up with barrel-legged jeans and ballet flats. – Tyson Beckett

In Which I Justify A Dress From Australia

Not long after I started working for the New Zealand Herald, I wore a Very Loud Frock to work. Dark blue bamboo leaves and large orange blobs. Moons? Clementines? Who knows. But when then Viva fashion editor Dan Ahwa said “great dress”, I felt like a million bucks. It’s an Australian label (Upstream by Megan Salmon) but what else could I possibly have worn to Into the Archives, the show that Dan directed and styled for an opening night to wow all opening nights. The earrings (inspired by Joan Miro) were from the Auckland Art Gallery store; the boots are so old they probably could have walked to the waterfront on their own. – Kim Knight

My Thanks To Teenage Courage

Ahead of the opening, I heard that Dan spent time rifling through treasures in the hidden collections at Go Jo Recycled Store. This New Lynn store is one of the best places in Tāmaki Makaurau to find vintage – I’ve been visiting since I was a teenager and have come away with some special pieces for my wardrobe. This shiny Ruby dress, marked with older labels and made in New Zealand, is one of my favourite finds. I was about 18 when I bought this dress and at the time, it felt impossibly daring and a little transformative.

It’s a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex, and it’s constructed with multiple vertical seams, which make the skirt poof out widely. I love the doll-ish structure of the dress, and the way the sheen adds sharpness. I’ve played up the sweetness of the shape with a pair of Bronwyn Mary Jane flats. Tights are pulled from the very back of my drawers (the label long forgotten, but their warmth is much appreciated!). – Madeleine Crutchley

In Praise Of Faux Fur

A late-night reminder sent out to attendees for Monday’s Into The Archives show stipulated a requirement for layers: “Please wear something warm as the show will be held outside.” A notorious rule follower, I took this dress code literally and pulled out one of the cosiest coats I own - complete with tufts of black, grey and white faux fur purchased from Superette back in 2021. Part yeti or part old money? Either way I can assure you I was probably one of the warmest people in the FRow. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

I layered this with the current season Hiro dress from Harris Tapper, a sculptural, sleeveless dress with a high neckline and modest hemline. I feel my most confident in anything with a nipped-in waist and/or an A-line silhouette, and this black-bonded suiting gown had both. For accessories, I pulled on black Gucci rubber sandals (comfy enough to schlep around in) and donned a yet-to-be-released chain clutch from Deadly Ponies’ Resort 25 collection. – Ashleigh Cometti

