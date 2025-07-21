Princess Chelsea’s Midwinter Ball turned the city centre of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland into a chimerical and jubilant jamboree.

The gentle plucking of an electric harp beckoned guests to a magical, misty realm on Friday night at The Civic’s Wintergarden.

The photobooth invited attendees to showcase their costumes within an Arthurian scene. Photo / Isabella Rose Young

Anyone descending the stairs found themselves immersed in a crowd of fantastical characters and creatures, staring into crystal balls or having a moment of slumber atop a fluffy, silver-scaled snowy dragon. There was even a setting where Arthurian legend came to life, and attendees could try to pull Excalibur from a stone.

The otherworldly occasion marked the return of Princess Chelsea’s Midwinter Ball, themed “Swords & Sorcery: Fantasy On The Big Screen” (the event also took over the venue on the following Saturday).

Princess Chelsea on stage at the Civic Wintergarden. Photo / Xander James

The gig, which Princess Chelsea headlined, welcomed comedian Tom Sainsbury, techno duo Grecco Romank and “party noise” band Golden Axe to the stage – the latter playing for the first time in 10 years. Music played beyond the main stage too, with the flute and strings of the “Bard Rock Cafe” performing a little jig in the velvety entrance way.

Princess Chelsea. Photo / Milad Asadi

The other main attraction was the guests arriving in full costume. They used their outfits to travel elsewhere, and to arrive some place merrier.

Here, those travellers explain the origins of their outfits and the ambitions of their ensembles.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Jasmine Mallinger

A peek of lacy frill at the wrist, tidy Maison Margiela oxfords and icy blue eyeshadow – it’s the subtle touches that make this ensemble a little more fantastical. They’re all found in Jasmine’s everyday wardrobe, save for one piece, showcasing an economical approach to costume dressing.

“My flatmate lent me this shirt to wear tonight.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Inura Fernando and Alastair Priestley

Inura, pictured above left, shares that the pair are attending as “Georgian English gentlemen”.

“It’s a bit of a regal look,” Inura says, then points to Alastair’s necklace. “This is supposed to be a Maharaja jewel.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Duncan McKenzie, Sharee McKenzie and Finley McKenzie

Film inspirations reign for the McKenzie clan. The matching swords were carved by blacksmith Duncan.

“Out of some decking,” he says.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Eliza Butler and Natasha Munro Hurn

Eliza’s ensemble, made up of vintage velvet and bookish plaid came together quite last minute.

“I thought I’d dress like a librarian who knows about medieval things. I’m unrolling the tapestries.”

Natasha, donning silver tones, looks to draw on a ’90s silhouette. “I reckon it’s giving Barbarian warrior princess.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Keiko Iino

Dressing to support a friend playing that evening, Keiko wears textural layers, donning a fur vest, lacy corset and a billowing white dress.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Jaycee Martinez

Jaycee, cloaked in shimmering blue, stands out. The swish of the skirt and the popcorn top make for a rich textural combination.

“I was going for a pirate/bar maiden, because I’m an androgynous character.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Starr Ratapu and Regan Harrison

Starr and Regan made tentative first steps into The Civic, before finding reassurance in the festive crowd to pull their pointed ears and flowing cape from their bags.

“I think we were worried about how people would be dressing. We thought these ears, which we already had, would be quite subtle,” Regan says.

They turned to textures of the medieval world for their ensembles, choosing leathers and earthy colours.

“Seeing everybody’s outfits now, I wish I’d gone harder,” Starr says.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Acacia Flewitt, Maia Flewitt and Amethyst Harris

This trio relied on Acacia’s wardrobe to ensure they were dressing to match the theme, looking for fanciful combinations.

“I think when you put the right pieces together they become closer to the vibe,” explains Acacia.

They point to Maia’s cape as a costume-y outlier.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Koro Sciascia

A velvety cape adorns Koro’s shoulder, recalling a cinematic scene.

“I was inspired by Princess Bride, Inigo Montoya.”

A sword is swapped for a wooden walking stick, drawing out the earthiness of the leather boots.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Brendan Appleby

Brendan, clutching at a belted sword, cosies into plush fur for the midwinter gig.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Courtney O’Connor and Chichi Nyangoni

Courtney, cloaked in lace, responds to the “Bard Rock Cafe” outfit prompt included in event details.

“I’m playing Boulders Gate 3 right now and I’m a gay bard on there, so I thought ‘I‘ve got to get a little of her in here’.”

Chichi assumes the role of knight-princess hybrid, with metallic embellishments.

“I used what I had already, and made a little crown for my necklace.

Photo / Jason Dorday

Lincoln Jackson and Nicola Searle

Lincoln and Nicola uncovered treasures from the Waiheke’s Artworks Theatre to bring their enchanted outfits to life.

“Apparently they bought all of the Xena [Warrior Princess] costumes.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Rish Shankar, Charlotte Bunce and Cait Johnson

Each of the three flatmates giggled over the deep character work they had done in preparation to step into this new realm.

Cait: “I’m a bandit. I go in and raid villages, steal from the rich. A bit of a trickster.”

Charlotte: “I’m from a middle-class family, who has had a bit of a hard time, and I’m looking for a prince to marry - to sort of bring back my family’s name.”

Rish: “And I am that prince.”

Photo / Jason Dorday

Adriana Bamberger and Peter Bamberger

For their father-daughter outing, Adriana and Peter are going big.

Adriana’s ballgown, which she made, was originally worn to her 21st. It has been updated to suit the grandeur of this event (as well as Armageddon), drawing on the Snow Queen ballet and the Lord Of The Rings.

Peter’s royal rags were pinched from the Pop-Up Globe theatre.

Princess Chelsea’s Midwinter Ball will come to Meow Nui in Wellington on July 26.

