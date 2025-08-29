Fashion has gone to the dogs. For the morning at least.

On Friday, the catwalk became a dogwalk, with retired Greyhounds taking over the New Zealand Fashion Week runway in a bid for new homes.

The dogs strolled the runway in bespoke outfits styled by twelve of Aotearoa’s top designers, including Karen Walker, Sylvester, Stolen Girlfriends Club, Twenty Seven Names, Penny Sage, Caitlin Snell, Swanndri, Nom*D, Bendon, Sonnie and Kowtow.

Karen Walker ensembles from the Greathounds show.

The lively show was an initiative in aid of charity Greyhounds as Pets, supported by Animates, that encouraged Kiwis to consider adopting retiring greyhounds - presenting them as the season’s most unforgettable find - a companion with heart, style and lasting impact.

As models led their canine companions in a promenade, large scale letters displayed at the runways entrance spelled out traits of the breed, paired with the brand ethos.

Greyhounds became 'Greathounds' at NZ Fashion Week. Photo / Alyse Wright

Evolved brand Sylvester had “Greyhounds are great for fresh starts”, Caitlin Snell’s bow laden lead walked in front of “Greyhounds are great for your mood” and Kowtow paired with “Greyhounds are great for the slow life.”

Greyhounds as Pets typically rehomes hundreds of Greyhounds each year, but with racing phasing out, supply is set to multiply significantly. Greyhound racing in Aotearoa will be banned from August 2026, under the Racing Industry Amendment Act. As a result, an estimated 2500 greyhounds are expected to retire early over the next 15 months.

Dawn Glover from Greyhounds as Pets says, "This is a coordinated rehoming challenge on a scale New Zealand has never seen before."

Stolen Girlfriend's Club Greathounds pairing.

The campaign Creative Director and stylist, Dan Ahwa hopes the collaboration spotlights greyhounds in a new light. He says the aim of the lively shoot was “To shift long-held perceptions and show they are anything but grey - they are indeed GreatHounds.

“Art, design and compassion combine to create a moment that amplifies the need for New Zealanders to consider a greyhound as part of their everyday lives, to celebrate their unique characters and help people imagine them as an important part of their families. I love their resilience and calming personalities, and this initiative really captures the dignity of these amazing dogs.”

Greyhounds on the runway at NZ Fashion Week. Photo / Alyse Wright

Nom*D founder Margi Robertson embraced the opportunity to highlight the unique qualities of greyhounds, she knows first-hand how special these animals are, having given a home to her adopted retired racer, Ziggy.

“Greyhounds are such gentle, soulful creatures. Having adopted one ourselves, I know how much love and character they bring into a home. This initiative is more than a fashion show, it’s about giving these hounds the chance to be seen for the companions they truly are, beyond the track. That’s something I feel very connected to.”

Greyhounds as Pets is expanding their adoption network, volunteer base and foster pool to ensure every retired racer has the chance for a new life. Find out more on their website.

