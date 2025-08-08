Winter, spring, indoors and outdoors. These jackets provide seamless transitions for all sorts of occasions.

Winter coats do well to keep the cold away, but occasionally the excess of fabric becomes tricky to manage for everyday use.

Draping a wool trench over a bar stool or bundling a puffer into a ball on the bus doesn’t make for the most practical wear. A shorter jacket, with a neat crop and lower profile, could relieve some of this organisational bumble.

In this collection, you’ll find a variety of textures and fabrications to ease both the cold and fuss – local fashion labels are looking to deliver some excellent options in the lead up to spring.

The latest release from Sylvester cites inspiration in cinematic aesthetics. The name of this Kubrick jacket provides a hint – it draws on The Shining and David Lynch’s Twin Peaks for a collection full of neo noir references. This corduroy jacket with touches of the 1970s affirms these affections.

Precise stripes and a darker wash give this sturdy denim jacket a tidy appearance. This will make an excellent layer as the weather warms this spring.

This chore jacket is an ideal option to throw on for busy days. The outer shell is a wool blend, so it will also keep the cold at bay.

Wrap up in this cosy coat, in the colourway chilled red. It’s definitely one to keep the warmth in – made with a blend of wool and cashmere.

Throw your bag aside – big pockets in this handy errands coat alleviate the need.

This cheery coat disrupts a gloomy seasonal mood. It’s part of the latest collection from Twenty Seven Names, full of cherry reds and cheeky slogans.

This light cotton twill jacket is one to transition between the seasons. In winter, you could layer with your roomiest coat, while in spring it will work to buffer chilly winds.

Wear this Harris Tapper blazer-jacket hybrid buttoned to the top. It has plenty of structure, drawing on 1950 and 60 silhouettes, and will pair nicely with flowy pants and skirts.

This neat Ruby blazer is rendered in a similar chocolate brown but adopts a more relaxed fit (note the flared sleeves).

A subtle twist on suiting. Wynn Hamlyn’s new menswear launch is reliably playful – this zip-up subtly subverts material usually reserved for blazers and suit jackets

If you prefer the lush draping of a trench coat, consider this cropped version from Karen Walker.

Small details create interest for this Marle jacket, like the asymmetrical collar and contrast stitching.

