Leave it all out on the field, they say. These sporty fashion pieces champion a hint of that competitive spirit.

While there are certainly labels among this collection that showcase their credentials – like a pair of trail-ready runners and a parachuting pair of pants – these pieces are chosen for their aspirational athletic aesthetics.

If there’s a sport you find yourself drawn to, consider the clothing that accommodates that movement. You might find yourself surprised by the versatility of those dynamic threads.

This slouchy pair of soft grey trackpants skips the common cinching at the ankle to create a more relaxed silhouette. Here, they’re styled with peekaboo boxers.

A sweet rosy red cap is quite the topper to a cold weather ensemble. It’s handknitted by Bonnie in Wellington and is designed to subvert the usual shape of a beanie with a more structured square top.

Uglies: an icon that goes beyond the pitch. Available in both short and longsleeve, these jerseys pair are an exciting addition to casual wardrobes.

This aptly named ‘Racket bag’ evokes tennis court rallying, in both colour and texture (if you prefer a more neutral colour palette, it’s also available in beige and black).

A zip up hoodie from Ruby’s latest drop sees the workout staple embellished with silver studs. The placement outlines the placement of two generous pockets.

A slick and unfussy bodysuit will tuck neatly into your chosen bottom, with an aerodynamic feeling.

This high octane jacket pulls inspiration from race wear, adorned with patches that spotlight crafty doodles.

This utilitarian vest features the artful placement of flap pocket details (some practical, some for show). As per, Wynn Hamlyn invites a cheeky attitude with this design, which is also available in a dress form.

Consult this technical apparel brand, launched by New Zealander Sam Moore, for stylish gear that encourages movement. These parachuting pants aim to equip for all terrain, from street style to the great outdoors.

Merino wool headbands will offer more warmth than you might expect (and are accomodating to a range of hairstyles). This one is an earthy olive green, but it also comes in brighter and more subdued hues.

These quicksilver shoes seem to adopt the profile of football boots (sans studs).

A cosy, wrap around cardigan, which you might expect to see layered over a dancer’s leotard, will be a comforting layer for the winter chill.

Heavy duty sneakers have become regular pairing for everyday ensemble, providing some agility and comfort on busy days. Consider the offerings from Norda Run if you want a distinct look – the trail running shoes also come in black, grey and white.

