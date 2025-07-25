Bring refinement to winter layering with our selection of button-ups.

Button-up shirts aren’t just for the office or warm weather - they’re a quiet winter staple hiding in plain sight.

Layered under chunky knits, blazers or oversized coats, a stylish shirt can add structure and polish to an outfit.

This Porter James Big Business shirt, in white with a subtle black stripe, means business. Dress it up for the office, or dress it down for a casual look with a pair of jeans.

Arthur Apparel shirt, $299, from Uncommon Shop

Polish without too much fuss. This Arthur ruffle blouse has flattering gathered detailing around the bodice and is beautifully tailored to give you a put-together look.

This Ruby shirt by Wynn Hamlyn comes in a chic blue gingham. With an asymmetric hem, it offers something a little different and is perfect for layering.

With a relaxed fit and statement pocket, this nylon Brentwood shirt looks great buttoned up or worn open over another top for a more casual look.

Brown is having a moment, so you can’t go past this Signature shirt by Maggie Marilyn. Made from crisp organic cotton and with a flattering classic cut, this is a wardrobe staple.

The Maryse shirt, in a deep blue with a plum stripe, is designed to be slightly oversized. The soft cotton fabrication means it’s perfect for all seasons.

This Sandler ruffle shirt brings a feminine edge. With a khaki stripe and a ruffled button-down front, this is an elevated take on the classic shirt.