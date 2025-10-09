Blossoming florals, neat stripes and breezy materials – make springtime ensembles easy with these long dresses.

Layering is key to making dresses work in the springtime.

Carry a raincoat, cosy up in a cardigan or add a warming skivvy to create more versatile silhouettes that welcome the sun.

In this collection, you’ll find spring dresses to wear through the day, which can also transition to evening wear with clever styling.

There are plenty of excellent dresses in Ruby’s 2025 resort collection. This slip is one of the more striking, finding fun in squiggly, high-contrast florals. It’s also made in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Harris Tapper's resort collection is inspired by bedwear from the 1930s and 60s. This asymmetric flowing silk chiffon dress is a masterclass in soft power – triangular inserts (called godet) create subtle flare through the skirt, while sheer texture conjures tricks of the light.

Petals of lavender and lilac bloom across this Juliette Hogan dress, which sees flowers rendered in a romantic blur. It is 100% cotton and features adjustable shoulder ties.

Once the heat comes, you’ll be reaching for garments that embrace the breeze. Look for linen fabrics to stay cool, like this sky blue dress from The Carpenter’s Daughter.

Delicate, floral embroidery embellishes this bamboo-rayon blend dress. It has a slight sheen and creates interest with gathering at that bust.

Dominique Healy’s minimalist dresses are incredibly versatile. Layer with a button-up or sweater, or pop over a pair of togs.

This diagonal stripe dress features a scoop back. There are little details that create polish, like the amber coloured beads at the end of the removable belt.

This floral print is hand-drawn and multiplies to create a blossoming mosaic.

This dress tiptoes into occasion wear, with a lace trim neckline and silk texture. If you want to dress it down, consider contrasting textures: knit will soften the ensemble.

