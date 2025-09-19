Sunnier days are ahead. These sunglasses will protect your eyes from the glare.

This time of year, as the power of UV rays becomes front of mind, we start to consider the function of our warmer-weather wardrobes.

Do you have a cover up for exposed shoulders? Are you choosing materials that breathe well to carry you through the day? Have you got a really great hat to protect your scalp during even the shortest stints in the sun? And of course, when did you last apply SPF?

The other key ingredient for a sun-safe wardrobe is a great pair of sunglasses, which block a proportion of UV rays (all listed here are category 1 or above) and shade bright light.

Today marks an exciting launch for handbag brand Saben, which has announced a move into eyewear. Founder Roanne Jacobson says the launch is inspired by her own struggle to find prescriptive glasses to convey her personal style. “I’d end up getting prescription lenses put into stylish frames just to feel authentically me.” The first collection features three styles: the “Remi” pair (pictured) aim to emulate 70s glamour.

A sturdy oval frame from Karen Walker that considers finer details. The bridge is made from metal and will suit those who celebrate 20th-century vintage.

A monochromatic, glossy pair of shades might peak your interest if you’re well stocked on staple black and brown pairs. This one, by local label Sless, is especially light and breezy.

A swirly pattern decorates these frames and the colourway, espresso, is an apt description.

A low-profile pair, rendered cherry red. Status Anxiety also offers the subtle cat-eye frame in tortoise shell, black and white.

Go big, go bug-eyed. This pair, and similar styles, favour the bold.

A warming burgundy frame offers a splash of colour for spring and summer ensembles.

If you’re looking for a go-everywhere pair, consider an oval shape. This pair, by Prada, also has a subtle lift toward the top corner.

This pair takes inspiration from the 2000s, with a subtle wraparound shape. The enduring structure will make a sensible choice for all-day wear.

Local label Isle of Eden stocks some tidy styles with recycled acetate frames. This style comes in a range of colours, including this tortoise shell, black, yellow and emerald green.

Signal athletic aspirations with these bright, aerodynamic sunglasses. They’ll equip you for high-octane activity and add a hint of play.

More seasonal picks

