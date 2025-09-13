Bigger stones, east-west orientations, delicate bands - coming to a ring finger near you.

Many aspects of wedding celebrations are subject to the ebbs and flows of fashions. Outfits, decor, venue and even the formats we capture the big day on are at the whim of what is visually in vogue.

That’s especially true of engagement rings, designed to reflect the fashions, culture and society they are created amongst.

Stones, cuts, sizes and accents are the most defining aspects of ring design, with modern patterns promoting bigger stones, elongated fancies, delicate bands, explorations of east-west orientations and yellow gold. But smaller details matter too.

Settings, the metal fastenings that hold gemstones in their place, can greatly influence the visual impact of a ring and are themselves subject to changing fashions, often influenced by high-profile examples.

Many recent celebrity engagement rings have featured bezel settings where a rim of metal enfolds a stone, wrapping its edges instead of than using securing prongs.

“Bezel settings have been a huge trend this year along with a rise in demand for both yellow gold and bold statement gold,” Claire James, Michael Hill’s chief merchandising officer said in the wake of Taylor Swift’s engagement featuring a brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold.

Just as nuanced as the design details? The delicate matter of raising one’s personal preferences. High-profile examples such as Taylor’s may provide as fruitful conversation starters, allowing you to (semi) casually voice what you do or don’t like in digital decorations.

While it’d once be considered uncouth to dictate the details, Shivana Pemberton, marketing director at Four Words, said that nowadays ring shopping is often much more collaborative. Many couples design engagement pieces together.

"I love this, because it's such a special journey to share with your partner, and it naturally brings a sense of comfort and reassurance to the process."

Involving your partner in the process needn’t totally remove the element of surprise associated with engagements. Shivana said they often step one person out of the loop once the design is nearly finalised, or when a few options are on the table for the proposer to choose from. “That way, the timing and actual proposal can still be a surprise.”

Considering nuptials or keen on upgrading your hardware? The below jewels offer finger food for thought.

Zoe & Morgan ring, $28,000

Named after the ancient Greek word meaning whole, Auckland jewellers Zoe & Morgan designed their Holos ring to celebrate the union of two individuals as one whole. Four symmetrical points in 97% recycled 18k yellow gold frame a central 1.64ct Emerald cut diamond – a design that encapsulates “complete contentment and balance”.

Meadowlark also found inspiration from ancient Greece when designing the Aphrodite ring they make in their Auckland Central workshop. Vintage tinged lines curve across a 18ct White Gold band towards a .84ct round brilliant diamond fixed by six claws while openings around the stone to filter light for extra sparkle.

Another composition characterised by unification Boh Runga’s Lucia ring holds a prized emerald cut diamond between two converging gold bands. The emerald cut, known for its elegance, is shown here on 18ct yellow gold bands with a 1ct lab-grown solitaire diamond. But this ring can be made to order with any mined diamond, lab diamond, other stone, and choice of precious metal.

Jessica McCormack ring, POA from Simon James

Kiwi-born, London-based designer Jessica McCormack’s signature style melds traditional and contemporary design details in a distinct aesthetic that has earnt her fans around the globe and the moniker of the Diamond Doyenne. This button back ring, which allows the diamond to sit comfortably against the skin, typifies her approach: a stunning 1.50ct emerald-cut diamond in a Georgian cut-down setting in an east-west orientation. Not too dissimilar to Zendaya’s engagement ring, from the brand.

Graff ring, POA

Prized for their sophisticated warmth, which range in tone from earthy to sunny, golden yellow diamonds have become synonymous with luxury London jewellery house Graff who recently opened their first New Zealand boutique on Auckland’s Queen St. With a halo of pavé yellow diamonds framing a gleaming pear cut centrepiece – this vibrant design is a timeless showpiece.

Van Cleef & Arpels ring, from $8600

While large bold stones are having a moment in the spotlight, superbly subtle styles hold everlasting enchantment. This solitaire ring frames a an intensely brilliant 0.3ct diamond with delicate platinum beading in a design that pays tribute to Van Cleef & Arpels founder Estelle Arpels.

Zoë Porter ring, $5650

Drawn to coloured stones as well as the clear allure of a diamond? This .93ct emerald cut sapphire, bezel set in 18ct yellow gold sits pretty alongside a claw set 4x3mm emerald cut white diamond. In the words of Hannah Montana, you get the best of both worlds.

Partridge ring, POA

A softly beaded edge that contrasts a solid 18ct yellow gold band, a stunning vintage solitaire diamond, handset onto an octagonal platinum head by eight pear-shaped claws, no detail has been overlooked in Partridge’s Ottavia ring.

Bóhdan ring, from $4500

Heritage embodies the Bóhdan ethos, typified by their uncluttered designs which reflect Alla Bóhdan’s Ukranian heritage and it’s valuing of intention, resilience and honesty. This ring, featuring a 3ct lab-grown elongated cushion cut diamond with a pavé-set band is, like all their pieces, a future heirloom.

Four Words ring, $3350

Four Words Marketing Director Shivana Pemberton says the bespoke company are seeing couples wanting designs that feel timeless but have subtle elements of individuality. “More often than not, that balance comes through in a relatively simple setting paired with a distinctive stone.” This platinum ring, set with an elongated cushion cut lab sapphire brings that uniqueness and character while still feeling classic.

Layla Kaisi ring, $36,127

With a design language rooted in storytelling, Auckland jeweller Layla Kaisi’s pieces make an impact. Her jewels have been worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Laufey and Ariana Grande.

Layla says this one-of-a-kind creation, A diagonal 1.74ct fancy light-yellow pear cut diamond is accented by a medley of 11 round and pear cut white diamonds in an open halo; set in 18ct yellow gold. crafted with emulates “the dawn of a serene experience nestled in floral ambience”.

