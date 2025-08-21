Preparations for New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria 2025 are in full swing, as local heritage designers continue their storied legacies and up-and-comers gear up for their runway debut.

The secret to looking pulled together for New Zealand Fashion Week Kahuria 2025? A suite of co-ordinated ensembles that make getting dressed every morning a pleasure.

Whether in the form of a structured parka and matching skirt, through to a pleated bodice paired with diaphanous culottes, these looks styled by Sammy Salsa and captured through the lens of Guy Coombes celebrate the vibrancy and variety of the design forces who call Aotearoa New Zealand home.

Below, five runway-ready looks from designers who make up the unique tapestry of New Zealand and Pasifika design.

Photo / Guy Coombes

In Living Colour

An opening statement from Claudia Li.

The New York Fashion Week stalwart returns to Aotearoa New Zealand ahead of our local runway celebrations, with looks as vibrant and memorable as this two-piece cherry red set.

Claudia Li vest with scarf POA and culottes POA. Silk & Steel earrings $109. Bared Footwear boots $449.

Photo / Guy Coombes

New On The Scene

This set is sculptural and strung together with shells.

The brainchild of sisters Matilda and Aialaisa Ah Chong, Ah Tua combines Samoan tradition with modern design practices, as evidenced here with this three-piece look, which features on the cover of Viva’s NZ Fashion Week issue.

Ah Tua jacket $485, pleated bodice $465, and skirt $325.Jasmin Sparrow earrings $950.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Photo / Guy Coombes

Photo / Guy Coombes

Modern Muse

Minimalist technical wear meets accessories that catch the light.

Stylist Sammy Salsa elevates a simple cream parka with high-shine accessories sure to make an impact.

Harris Tapper parka $859. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $950. Helix Monument Belt $750.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Photo / Guy Coombes

Making Moves

Co-ordinated garments with a springtime forecast.

A muted shade of lime green will always feel appropriate as we move steadily towards the warmer months, as seen here in this two-piece Taylor coat and dress.

Taylor coat $897 and dress $767.

Photo / Guy Coombes

Midnight Revival

An assembly of pieces from throughout the eras.

Stepping outside Shed 10, Sammy highlights how new season pieces can be styled with archival pieces for a look that feels current and relevant.

Zambesi jacket $690, skirt $600 and trousers $690. Archival Zambesi lace bralette. Harris Tapper beaded cap $599. Mi Piaci wedges $300.

Photo / Guy Coombes

CREDITS

Photographer / Guy Coombes. Styling / Sammy Salsa. Beauty editor / Ash Cometti. Makeup / Emma Peters for Aleph. Makeup assistant / Yelena Bebich for Aleph. Hair / Leisa Welch. Model / Zara Sykes from 62 Model Management.

Shot on location at Shed 10, 89 Quay St. With special thanks to Murray Bevan, Cathy Chambers and the team at Auckland Live.

