Sportswear and outdoor gear to adopt into your summer wardrobe.

The summer event calendar is beginning to beckon.

The Others Way Festival will capture the first rays of the season on Karangahape Rd. Chappell Roan, Benee, Alex G and Mokotron have been announced as performers at Laneway, while Split Enz are set to headline Christchurch’s Electric Avenue. Tennis stars will touch down in Tāmaki Makaurau for games, sets and matches at the ASB Classic.

Outdoor activity abounds, providing a natural source of inspiration for a summer wardrobe you can move in. Think breathable fabrics, materials that stretch and move, and shoes that provide all-day comfort.

It’s an impulse we’re noticing from designers, too. At NZFW: Kahuria we saw five-toed Vibram water shoes paired with ensembles by Too Cruel To Be Kind. Internationally, there are plenty of experimental approaches too: Conner Ives’ shirring of football jerseys feels accessible with its DIY spirit.

Here are our top picks for what to add to your shopping carts

A new release from adidas takes inspiration from the All Blacks kit, the silver fern emblazoned across shorts, sharp jackets and knit jumpers. For everyday wear, the shorts are a smart choice – easy, breezy and instantly recognisable as a rugby reference.

Hikerkind dress, $210, from Coffee Outdoors

A dress designed for walking. This piece from New York-based brand Hikerkind features two pockets, quick-dry fabric and is extremely light – hyper-functional and super sweet.

This spotty bra top is intensely adaptable. It’s made from swim-safe materials and has adjustable straps, making it equipped to endure sun, sea and sweat.

Smaller details can make all the difference when looking to blur the lines between activewear and everyday ensembles. Consider the incorporation of mesh panelling, clever cuts for the straps or detailing through pattern and texture.

A pair of stubbies, from an enduring heritage brand, are a summer wardrobe piece you can truly thrash. Layer over a pair of togs, pair with big T-shirts or find surprise in the contrast of a dressier top.

Mizuno shoes, $440, from Good As Gold

The soles of these bouncy sneakers play with negative space to create interest. It’s a pleasant point of difference for a familiar streetwear trend.

Bonnie Wroe balaclava, $210, from Coffee Outdoors

Once the sun sets, even in the warmer months, a good gust of wind can drop the temperature tenfold. This balaclava is hand-knitted by Bonnie Wroe, a designer based in Pōneke.

From leggings to workout tops and hoodies, Hine is currently clearing out its collection of sports gear. This zip-up top will suit those with a sleeker, more athletic sense of style.

This floral dress features a built-in pair of shorts, making it a versatile choice for outdoor activity. This grassy colourway is the most seasonally-appropriate, but there are other shades (black and pimento red are among them).

Vintage Scotland football T-shirt, $40, from Throwback Jerseys NZ

Vintage sportswear has garnered many fans beyond the arenas in the past few years. Consider your own connections to sporting traditions if you want a piece of clothing you feel close to.

Merrell’s offering of pastel hiking shoes provides a sweet perspective for those with outdoor aspirations. They’re also designed to absorb shock and enhance stability.

If you’re well stocked on exercise shorts and want a refreshed silhouette, consider this skirt. The hue is a warming coffee brown, which pairs well with earthier palettes – think sage greens, dusty reds and peachy pinks.

This billowing dress certainly strays into ready-to-wear but it’s referencing familiar sporting codes. It’s made by Australian label Muse and features shirring through the bodice and a flowing skirt.

