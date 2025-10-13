The Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival will involve New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria landing in Te Waipounamu. Here’s everything new to expect from the fresh event.

The countdown is on to the inaugural Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival.

Ōtautahi will shine a spotlight on fashion in Aotearoa this November, as New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria launches its first official event in partnership with Christchurch city.

NZFW owner Feroz Ali says the festival will look to spotlight creativity unique to the city.

“Our aim is that this event – for our local designers, customers, media, partners and sponsors – is the first of many successful moments that celebrate New Zealand fashion across the country.”

The festival runs over an entire weekend from November 7 to 9, and will feature runways, panels and designer-hosted events across the Garden City. The schedule reveals leading names and labels in New Zealand fashion. These are the events and designers worth knowing.

A model walks the runway at the Rory William Docherty show during London Fashion Week in September this year. Photo / Getty Images

1

The first public event for the festival will take place at the James Hay Theatre, with a runway called The New Guard.

It will feature designs from many exciting fashion contemporaries in Aotearoa, including Harris Tapper, Claudia Li, Wynn Hamlyn, Adrion Atelier, Caitlin Crisp, Rebe and Rory William Docherty (coming off his debut at London Fashion Week). NZFW: Kahuria creative director Dan Ahwa will style spring looks for the runway for an event that platforms the freshest entries into our fashion industry. This will deliver a contrast to the detailed dive Dan took into New Zealand’s fashion archives for the opening in August. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

As the event is presented by The Iconic, the opening runway will also showcase new collections from Australian labels Lover and Minima Esenciales.

Fashion designer Caitlin Crisp in the Symonds St workspace for her namesake label in 2024. Photo / Babiche Martens

2

Caitlin Crisp will deliver the only solo designer runway show at the festival when she debuts her resort collection at the James Hay Theatre on November 8.

Caitlin was born in Ōtautahi, so the runway will mark a celebratory homecoming for the designer. For her namesake label, Caitlin creates occasion wear for brides, bridesmaids and wedding guests. Playful, ultra-feminine daytime pieces are also staples for Caitlin Crisp – think frills, florals and soft tweed.

At NZFW 2018, before her appearance on Project Runway, Caitlin showcased a collection as part of The Graduate Show. In 2021, she planned to make her solo debut at NZFW, before Covid-19 forced the event’s cancellation.

It is hinted that her solo debut in Christchurch will be “nautical by nature” and designed for “golden days by the sea”.

Designs from Juliette Hogan's summer collection on day two of NZFW: Kahuria 2025. Photo / Radlab

3 Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

On the Saturday evening, The Spring Edit will showcase the most coveted, current looks from NZ retail right now.

Dan Ahwa will also curate this showcase, taking pieces selected as standouts by leading designers. Juliette Hogan, Kathryn Wilson, Karen Walker, Ruby, Kowtow, Knuefermann, and Twenty-Seven Names are among the labels that will display pieces from their spring collections.

This event will be presented by boutique hotel The George, which is the official hotel partner and is located next to Hagley Park and the Avon River.

A design by Steven Junil Park of 6x4. Photo / Steven Junil Park

4

The festival will also stretch beyond the centre of Christchurch for a group showing in Ōhinehou Lyttleton.

I Made My Coat A Mountain will spotlight makers including Lela Jacobs of The Keep, Te Waipapa designer Evan Beijaen, Emma Wallbanks of FBPD, Page Jansen, Steven Junil Park of 6x4, and Brooke Georgia of Being Clothes.

Each designer from the collective incorporates mindful fashion practices. The runway will collate handmade garments, natural fibres and eco-dyed materials for a sample of the sustainable fashion practices being championed throughout Te Waipounamu.

Stylist Sammy Salsa, pictured here at NZFW: Kahuria in August, will be among the leading fashion voices to speak on panels in Christchurch. Photo / Alyse Wright

5

The Christchurch Spring Fashion Festival will also explore beyond the runway.

At From Runway To Real Life, Dan Ahwa and stylist Leigh-Anne Rheeder will explore the development of NZFW. Then, attendees will be welcomed to a live styling masterclass and personal shopping experience with the two seasoned stylists.

Christchurch’s Centre of Contemporary Art will also play host to two panel talks featuring leading voices in New Zealand fashion.

How’d You Get Your Start? will involve Glassons CEO April Ward, designer Juliette Hogan, Dan Ahwa, curator Rachel Smart and creator/beauty entrepreneur Mary Outram in conversation with Showroom 22 founder and NZFW board member Murray Bevan about their beginnings in fashion.

Meanwhile, Fashion In Focus will gather innovative creators, including stylist Sammy Salsa, model and author Kaarina Parker and editor Bella Wright, for a discussion about the shape of fashion today.

Finally, designers will also host their own showings. Taylor’s Papanui Rd store will host the launch of its new, NZ-crafted signature scent. At the same address, Vicki Taylor will welcome audiences to walk through designer Adrian Williams’ new capsule collection for his label Adrion Atelier.

More on South Island fashion

From industry stalwarts to authentic street styling.

In An Age Of Greenwashing, Sustainable Leader Peri Drysdale Of Untouched World Keeps It Real. Untouched World’s sustainable success, from possum fur to global fame.

Viva Street Style: At Oamaru’s Steampunk Festival, Victorian Cosplay & Alter Egos Steal The Spotlight. Fashion director Dan Ahwa surveys the most interesting looks from Oamaru.

Is Gore The Fashion Capital Of New Zealand? At The Hokonui Fashion Awards, Country, Couture & Cheese Rolls Make An Impact. Dan Ahwa finds out how the annual Hokonui Fashion Design Awards fared in its 36th year.