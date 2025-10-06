When the wet weather hits, it is best to be prepared. Consider this collection of raincoats and umbrellas to shop now.

The blue sky is suddenly clouded, the grey sweeps in, and you’re forced to clear muddy puddles in open-toed shoes.

Changeable weather is a staple of spring in many parts of Aotearoa. And, to shelter from unexpected storms, a great raincoat is key - think water-resistant jackets appropriate for warmer weather (skip the fur trims and warming puffers to navigate the humid air).

In considering which jacket is right for you, consider what you value in a good coat. Lighter shells will be easy to pack down and transport in your bag (rolling is best). Parkas will offer more structure and buffer against cold winds. All are practical and approachable, in their own ways.

Plus, we have pointers about the best umbrellas to pair with your ensemble.

This pleasant olive hue is versatile and easy to style. The hood is roomy too, making this jacket handy for those with long hair.

Sammy Salsa styled this slick parka, in a cream colourway, by local label Harris Tapper, for Viva ahead of New Zealand Fashion Week: Kahuria. The black is equally aschic, with its A-line silhouette and funnel neck.

Dreaming of blue skies? Bring them closer to the ground with this sturdy coat from the outdoor specialists at Macpac.

The back of this jacket features a silver print design, which will flicker in changing light. The fit is also relaxed, making it a breezy layering piece.

If brighter colourways are your preference, consider this blooming jacket from Gorman. The toggles will allow you to adjust and create interesting pockets of volume.

The hiking experts at Coffee Outdoors in Pōneke know a great rain jacket. This one is an ultralight shell – supposedly the lightest in the world – intended for layering over merino wool (making it certainly appropriate for quick dashes in the city).

Similar to vivid colours, textures can provide subversion for your ensemble. This shiny offering from Rains is quite a lush material (also available in green and black).

Painterly brushstrokes create interest for this light anorak. There are also plenty of adjustable toggles and snaps on this coat, meaning it accommodates different preferences.

Trench coats will layer well over clothing that tends to show raindrops more clearly (think silky textures and occasion wear).

For days with sudden temperature drops, consider a slightly puffier parka. This one from Rebe is functional, neat and tidy.

Umbrellas to shop now

There’s a certain accessory you’ll likely find yourself reaching for on days like this: a sturdy, wind resistant umbrella.

Consider the robust offerings from Blunt. Right now, the label has a few eye-catching collaborations. Think sweet cherries from local artist Bonnie Brown of Studio Bon, icons of Karen Walker’s jewellery line, and earthy aspirations from Tanya Wolfkamp’s Forest & Bird rendering.

Mountain Warehouse has a couple of monochromatic options (lilac and black), along with a cheery rainbow colour wheel.

