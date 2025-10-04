We’re adding fashion, food and homewares to our carts, to celebrate springtime.

One look at the items we are adding to cart this season and it’s clear we are craving sunshine.

From breezy, skin-baring garments, to sunny homeware and things to do outdoors, all the pieces we’re coveting promise a drastic vibe shift, the further we get from winter.

The theme running through my spring purchases? They’re purchased in the hopeful promise carefree days are just around the corner.

While currently navigating unpredictable spring showers I’m imagining days where I can head out to celebrate in breezy layers like the unstructured bralettes Prada just sent down the runway for their Spring 2026 Ready-To-Wear show. Locally, this soft and silky satin bralette from Harris Tapper appeals. If I close my eyes now, I can almost feel what the finely cascading ties will feel like swaying in the breeze against my sun kissed skin as I rollick in a festival field. – Tyson Beckett

Sandals on the runway for Zambesi. Photo / Radlab

I’ve spotted versions of the Roman sandal everywhere this spring season. My decision to return to the shoe was affirmed when I saw them added to Zambesi’s dark, romantic NZFW: Kahuria showing. I loved the sensual styling of a shoe I previously associated with prim, proper and preppy ensembles. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

I’m aiming to strike a balance of those moods this summer. The academic influence of my wear-everywhere glasses is something I like to actively incorporate, but I feel like more of a challenge. Time to break some (self-imposed) rules. I’ll be donning my specs and sandals with sheer dresses, bright bikinis and other weirdo combos. I have a very specific, slightly shambolic, vision of wearing the shoes with Untouched World’s woollen socks and a Miss Crabb mini dress I bought from Nine Lives in Mount Maunganui.

Beyond my aesthetic explorations, I’m excited for the sensory experience. I’m sure, in all my summer antics, the slap of the sandal against pavement will be gnawing in its nostalgia. – Madeleine Crutchley

After spotting these everywhere at NZFW I’ve decided to make these Rebe wedges mine. I fall hard for any footwear with a square toe, and here this is crafted in 100% leather and paired with a metal loop detail. I’d don these with black pants and a crisp shirt for daytime or with something slinky for evening. – Ashleigh Cometti

I’ve been slowly transitioning my wardrobe to light and breezy fabrics as we inch closer to summer, and this lightweight cotton shirt by Cloud The Label has all the hallmarks of some of my current favourite pieces. Stripes? Check. Cinched waist? Check. Collared neckline? Check. It comes with matching shorts, but I’d pair mine with a flowy white skirt. Each piece is made to order in Aotearoa, so allow roughly a week turnaround excluding shipping. - AC

The latest drop from Joelle Rueckert’s Riel, which debuted at NZFW: Kahuria (with whimsical styling by Levi Tan), brings fresh alterations to retired menswear pieces. There are two varieties that re-imagine sharp shirts within the collection. There’s a flouncy, pleated sleeveless top and, as pictured, button-ups that feature a searing screen-printed to do list. I’ve always enjoyed the tensions Joelle’s pieces hold, and this feels like the most direct materialisation of work and play yet. – MC

Spring’s a time of burgeoning abundance, which maybe explains why I’ve been so drawn to displays of excess lately. At Sophie’s Spring Summer collection launch, I oohed over a large silver tray piled high with potato chips just as much as I did their eye-catching new woven bags.

After a winter demurely supping tiny martinis and nibbling on in little mouthfuls in dimly lit bars, I’m ready to pop the cork on a bottle of something big and brazen. I’ve got my eyes on a large format magnum of The Empress Chilled Red. The luscious, juicy red is described as “light, bright with a bit of bite”. Sounds like spring in a bottle. – TB

We’ve been in the process of renovating my five-year-old’s bedroom since July, and the finish line is in sight. The brief was a room he could grow with, not overly themed or gimmicky, with bright bolts of colour and loads of texture. This sunshine-coloured hook from Dandie Store will do nicely to hang his school bag and hats (and save my sanity from both being dumped on the floor). – AC

In January, I’ll be tackling my first ever Great Walk. I am an enthusiastic, amateur tramper who has got away with the bare essentials for far too long (one pair of boots, borrowed pack and hiking buddies who have offered to carry the stove). There are a few bits of gear I’m keen to add to my supplies: hiker’s wool, lightweight towels and the less-necessary-but-very-adorable tramping outfits. These beeswax candles, designed to sit snug within DOC sconces, feel like a luxurious buy for those late nights spent in a hut. – MC

Naomi Osaka will return to the women’s ASB Classic tennis tournament in 2026. Photo / Alan Lee / Photosport

I love going to the tennis, especially the twilight sessions. Drinking a spritz sat in the stands in the glow of late afternoon night? Bliss. Sporting prowess is merely a serving suggestion. This year I will be an emboldened armchair (folding plastic seat) expert, my reckons bolstered by six weeks of adult beginners lessons I’ve just signed up for. - TB

More on springtime

Jackets that buffer the wind, splashes of colour and touching grass.

12 Jackets To Make The Transition Between Winter & Spring Wardrobes. Winter, spring, indoors and outdoors. These jackets provide seamless transitions for all sorts of occasions.

11 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Add Polish & Protection For Summer Ensembles. Sunnier days are ahead. These sunglasses will protect your eyes from the glare.

Spring Fashion: NZ Labels On What Colours To Wear This Season. Brighter days are ahead and New Zealand fashion is celebrating with matching hues.

Technical Wear & Athletic Aspirations To Sport In Your Everyday Ensembles. Leave it all out on the field, they say. These sporty fashion pieces champion a hint of that competitive spirit.