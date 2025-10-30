Add colour, texture and contrast to summer ensemble with these light and breezy additions to everyday ensembles.

One of the joys of winter dressing is leaning into layering. In warmer weather, this activity becomes trickier – how can you add texture and contrast to your outfit, when you’d much prefer to spend your days in a pair of togs?

These summery accessories will provide an opportunity to play with what you wear. They offer materials and matter that will contrast the fabrics of your everyday ensembles.

This simple keychain, which you might attach to a bag or belt loop, provides a splash of colour. The wooden beads are threaded together with nylon cord and a stainless steel ball in the middle of the grouping is embossed with the Wynn Hamlyn logo (showcasing a pride for local design).

An oversized frame might be your preference, especially when the rays are strong. These warm-toned sunnies offer UV protection and shield sensitive eyes and skin from the rays.

This wallet is a calming shade of sage and could offer a swap for your everyday purse. It’s a lighter, slim option, which will slot easily into pockets.

A platform sandal will provide a sturdy step around town. The cut is close to a classic fisherman, meaning it’s a style that will also stand the test of time.

Local designer Rhoda Nunn has just released a run of made-to-order, handstitched rosettes. The pins will make a sweet addition to summer ensembles, from t-shirt to corporate blazers.

A wide brim bucket hat is a smart choice for summer. This colourway is especially pleasant: a blur of flowering hydrangeas.

From office, to beach, to dinner, and back, you’ll need a sturdy carryall. This woven tote, in a deep chocolate brown, can squish a swimsuit next to a laptop.

Hair claws really make themselves useful in high summer, especially for people whose locks get a little loose. This one by Ruby mimics a flowering daisy.

Being sun-smart means picking up a cap you can absolutely thrash. This cotton option from I Love Ugly will wear nicely (and is also available in black, for those who prefer their monochromatic palettes).

Anyone craving a rainbow Paddle Pop? This sweet scrunchie from Penny Sage is a delicious way to wrangle a humid hairdo.

While citrus drops out of season in the summertime, this bag celebrates its shades terrifically. It’s an adaption of the original ‘Sister’ bag designed by Kate Sylvester in the 1990s and the material is chosen to beat spring and summer showers.

If you plan on spending plenty of time in the ocean this summer, signal your aquaphilic tendencies with this pair of sardines while on dry land.

This delightfully cheeky belt is made by Nudie Jeans Co. and will add weight to your chosen summer shorts and skirts.

