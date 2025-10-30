Wardrobe rentals offer an alternative for occasion dressing. Here’s everything you need to know about how renting an outfit works, and five services to consider for your next event.

A butter yellow strapless dress, flowing floor-length florals and a red rose blooming across a bodice – the racks at The Dress Room are ready for some revelry.

Founder Donielle Brooke is excited for this time of year, where customers move away from dramatic black gowns towards vibrant colour palettes. At one point, she pauses the interview to compliment a customer (“that looks pretty!”) trying on a bright off-the-shoulder red dress.

Rental services have become a staple of occasion dressing in Aotearoa, as consumers seek smarter options for ensembles they plan to wear just once.

Donielle has observed various reasons customers are interested in borrowing womenswear. Cost is one factor. At The Dress Room, for example, a new season Harris Tapper Lucille dress, which usually retails for $889, can be rented for $119.

“Others are coming in for sustainability because they have, in the past, purchased so many dresses... Their wardrobes are full and they want to make more sustainable decisions. That’s not based off their financial position.”

The offerings at The Dress Room, like many rental services, encompass multiple local and international labels. Pieces from Juliette Hogan and Wynn Hamlyn share space with Victoria Beckham frocks and Alémais patterns.

“It saves people time like looking for a dress, [going] to the different stores that might have a small amount of dresses to buy. So, they come in and spend half an hour to 40 minutes trying on a whole bunch of different dresses for [their] events.”

Hope Phillips donned a Harris Tapper dress for Viva's party season shoot earlier this year, which is also available to rent at The Dress Room. Photo / Babiche Martens

Wardrobe rental services have become a mainstream within the fashion industry. Rent The Runway, the US-based service which first launched in 2009, is often cited as a leader in the space.

In the time since, the business model has been reworked in many ways. Globally, there are brick-and-mortar stores that specialise in lending, websites and social media pages that allow fashion fans to share clothing peer-to-peer more casually, and subscription boxes that deliver borrowed items directly to front doors every month.

Clothing rentals have been celebrated for their ability to increase the lifespan of clothing, lower the price of occasion wear and lessen environmental impacts.

But do rental services really tread lightly on the planet?

It depends.

A 2023 study assessed that rental services prioritise durable clothing and look to increase the number of wears for a single garment. It also noted formal rental clothing worn frequently had the greatest potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over a garment’s life cycle (when compared to individual pieces purchased once and then worn infrequently).

In a 2024 study that surveyed approximately 500 people using rental services, researchers tracked the rebound effects for consumers. They found a quarter of the group was prone to negative effects. This means their engagement with rental clothing led to behaviours that increased their consumption and ecological footprints (for example, consumers rented clothing more frequently or spent the money they saved on other high-impact products).

The researchers observed that more mindful approaches were more likely to return positive results: where customers rented more sporadically and interrogated whether their borrowing was entirely necessary.

Rental service The Volte and University of Technology Sydney also released a study this year that found the climate change impact reduction for a single garment, when compared to ownership, ranges from 44% to 78% – depending on how frequently a garment is rented.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, rental services tend to focus on formal dresses (there are a few places where suits can be directly rented from labels, but they differ from these newer multi-brand destinations). The same stock is rented over and over again, so special occasion pieces are truly put through their paces.

This is the case for The Dress Room, where Donielle invests in gentle washing and ongoing repairs (customers don’t need to do any of this work before making their returns).

“We do all of the washing and we have a seamstress that can do any mending. Small little rips, a button falling off and things like that are quite normal with a rental. That’s just a minor fix on our end, so we don’t even talk to the customer if something like that happens.”

Another benefit for renting is the staff’s expert knowledge of the clothing – Donielle knows which dresses have loops to secure straps to a bra, which shapes will suit a customer’s preference and which materials will work for niche demands. If you have a strong idea, she says, services can work to your brief.

There are plenty of options to choose from, if you’re interested in renting a dress – from New Zealand designers to sparkly cocktail dresses and festival wear – these are the best services to consider now.

Red gowns from The Dress Room.

The Dress Room

Based in Newmarket, and boasting a comprehensive collection online , The Dress Room offers a rental period of four days for formal dresses.

The range, mirroring their partner Ruby, ranges from a size 6 to 20. The store also sells tape, bras and more to help with the practicalities of wear.

For those nervous about potential damage to a dress, there is an option to pay $8.95 for rip and stain protection, which covers repairs up to $250 (though the rental service covers all the cleaning and minor repair costs).

The rental service also has extended details about the sustainability standards they are working towards, which includes repairing garments, using reusable courier bags and lower impact washing techniques.

For those who live outside of Auckland, there is the option to try-on pieces prior to renting for $25 plus postage.

Good for: Size 6 to 20, New Zealand designers, wedding guests, graduations, school balls, corporate events.

12 Teed St, Newmarket

A Ruby dress from Stylestarter.

Stylestarter

Another Newmarket store, with stock listed online , where dresses can be rented for either four or eight days (with options to extend if need be).

You’ll find a few New Zealand labels in store, including Ruby and Paris Georgia, alongside Australian labels like Rat and Boa and Bec + Bridge. Their website is helpfully categorised into size (including petite, bump-friendly, and size 6 to 16+), event, style, colour and designer, if you’re into specifics.

You can make appointments to browse in store, where you’ll receive a $10 discount on your chosen rental. You can also try your luck by dropping in during opening hours.

Cleaning is included in the price, but there may be extra costs if a garment is returned with “excessive” staining.

For those who live outside of Auckland, there is the option to try-on pieces prior to renting for $50 plus return postage. If the try-on is successful, the cost will be transferred to your booking. If not, it can be redeemed as store credit within 6 months.

Good for: Size 6 to 16+, cocktail dresses, weddings, school balls, birthdays.

1 Kingdon St, Newmarket

A Paris Georgia gown from The Social Wardrobe.

The Social Wardrobe

The collection in this Mt Eden studio is best suited to ball season. Pieces tend to feature silky textures and simple cuts, so having an idea of the colour you’d like to wear will be helpful for your search. You can rent for either 4 or 7 days.

You can make bookings to visit the store and try dresses on – 30 minutes for $6. If you’re searching alongside a friend, you can book two appointments at once and try pieces on together. There is also the option to ship nationwide.

Dress rental insurance is available for $10 and will cover additional cleaning and mending for up to $50.

Good for: Size 6 to 16, school balls, graduations, weddings, bridesmaid.

91 Grange Rd, Mt Eden

There are options for smart and casual occasions at The Curvy Rental Boutique.

The Curvy Rental Boutique

This Glendowie-based rental service has a collection that encompasses both occasion wear and more casual styles. With an entire section dedicated to festivals, you’ll find garments with sequins, matching denim sets and glittery knits.

Labels within the collection include Ruby, Aje, Skims and Never Fully Dressed and the range caters for sizes 12 to 22.

If items are damaged during a rental period, customers have to pay the mending fee, with 50% on top. If ruined beyond repair, renters must pay the full retail price of the garment. Pieces must be returned the day following your booking period.

Try-ons are available in store, but rentals made online can be posted nationwide.

Good for: Sizes 12 to 22, weddings, graduations, birthdays, festival ensembles, casual wear.

228 West Tamaki Rd, Glendowie

A Caitlin Crisp dress from Oh Rent Me.

Oh Rent Me

This collection caters from size 4 to 16 (and has a bump-friendly section), with plenty of pieces from New Zealand labels like Karen Walker, Ruby, Caitlin Crisp, Stolen Girlfriends Club.

There is also a budget section dedicated to $35 rentals, should you be browsing with specific prices in mind.

There is the option to try-on in-house in Ponsonby (bookings are $20 for 25 minutes and non-refundable) and confirmed rentals can be posted nationwide. Dry cleaning is included in the rental prices and there is a $10 damage waiver that includes any stains or tears to a garment (including a complete write-off).

Pieces must be returned on the next working day after your booking.

Good for: Size 4 to 16, New Zealand designer, budget conscious shopping, weddings, graduations, corporate events, school balls.

Online only (though in-house Ponsonby try-ons can be requested).

A Paris Georgia mini dress from The Borrowed Collective.

The Borrowed Collective

This Christchurch-based rental service will be a handy option closer to home for those based in the South Island. With a varied collection, it caters well for all sorts of special occasions for size 6 to 14. Dresses are usually available for rent for 2 days and must be returned according to your booking confirmation to avoid a late fee.

Harris Tapper, Paris Georgia, Maggie Marilyn and Caitlin Crisp are among the NZ designers on offer. Coveted Australian labels include I Am Delilah, Aje, Natalie Rolt and Bec + Bridge. Beyond dresses, there are a few matching sets and tops to consider too. The Borrowed Collective also discloses the condition of each of their dresses on the website (pieces are classified to be perfect, very good, good or loved).

Try-ons can be booked for those local to Ōtautahi for $20. This cost can be credited towards your booking.

Good for: Size 6 to 14, South Island-based customers, weddings, graduations,

Online only (though in-house try-ons can be requested).

Established NZ Fashion Names On Designers & Creatives To Watch Now. Stalwarts of the fashion industry in Aotearoa, including Margi Robertson of Nom*D, Juliette Hogan, Jeanine Clarkin and stylist Sammy Salsa, nominate the names they’re most excited about right now.