Midwinter occasions call for party dresses that are rich in texture. Model Hope Phillips takes lush ensembles, styled by Courtney Joe, for a wander through Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

The capacity for fashion to evoke joy is powerful. Even in hard times, a great ensemble can create a sense of security and emphasise a feeling of levity. It can offer encouragement – a pep talk – for revelling in a buzzy crowd, celebrating with loved ones or charming total strangers.

The possibility to connect, to have fun, is special! The pieces that hold you through the night should make you feel the same.

To stir some inspiration for affirming and dramatic ensembles this midwinter party season, stylist Courtney Joe conjures moments of assured glamour. Model Hope Phillips scales the grand staircase of Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki and sits among sparkling lights to bring the vision to life.

A common theme? Accessories and textures that provide cool contrast for the main event – a technique you might adopt with pieces you love in your own wardrobe.

Photo / Babiche Martens

High Note

A moment for the opera gloves.

Dresses sewn from silken materials are a staple of occasion dressing – they’re comfortable, easy to dance in and shimmer under lights. Setting a style apart within a sea of shine demands drama. Here, Courtney revels in the contrast between a gentle powder blue and a black pair of leather gloves: “A party look can be equal parts elegant and tough,” she says. Oversized silver earrings add gravity.

Camilla and Marc dress $900. Mi Piaci heels $300. COS earrings $99. Gloves stylist's own (similar available from The Iconic).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Midnight Chimes

A night of dreams is set in stone.

The bodice of this gown is encrusted with rhinestones placed in ornate patterns. It “proves that embellishment, when done well, needs little else”, says Courtney. This explains the pairing of the sleek and elevated slingback heels. “When it comes to a footwear pairing, opposites attract – keep things low-profile and understated with a sculptural shoe like Paris Georgia’s Valentina wedge."

Brooke Tyson Ritual gown $4500. Paris Georgia wedges $930.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dressing Venus

Soft, windswept glamour for grey days.

The sheer, scallop adornments across the chest of this party dress offer a softness to contrast with the shining skirt. The matching cape enhances the spectacle – as is to be expected by the chasers of contemporary glamour at local label Paris Georgia.

Paris Georgia dress and cape $1090. Paris Georgia wedges.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Cool Composition

A pooling shade of waterlily green that ripples and waves.

A study in minimalism, this Simkhai gown is cut to emphasise the flow of a lush olive green. The theatric cap Hope wears is hand-beaded and draws on the sparkling adornments worn by performers in the 1920s. For Courtney, its addition “brings old-world glamour to this Simkhai dress’ clean and modern lines.”

Simkhai gown, $1995, from Muse Boutique. Mi Piaci heels $300. Harris Tapper beaded cap $599.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Lessons In Abstraction

Opt for playful silhouettes to subvert expectations.

This golden, hand-beaded dress by Adrion Atelier is structured for elegant emphasis.

Adrion Atelier dress POA.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Casting Shadow

A delicate draping of silk will emphasise every movement.

Asymmetric silhouettes, like this silk gown from local designer Olivia Cashmore, offer the opportunity to play with balance.

Olivia Cashmore gown $1459. Paris Georgia wedges $890. Vintage Catherine Noll beaded necklace, $750, from Jasmin Sparrow.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Starry Night

An enduring polka-dot print primed for outfit repeating.

For those with wardrobes dedicated to function, separates are a faultless option. This set, from Harris Tapper, features a romantic sheer silk that is more sturdy than it appears. Courtney calls it a “playful, yet modern approach to the sweet, spotty trend”.

Harris Tapper top $689 and skirt $449. Meadowlark earrings $509 (medium) and $1639 (large).

Photo / Babiche Martens

Let The Light In

Consider textures and layering for occasion wear with dimension.

An ethereal ensemble by designer Claudia Li drew Courtney’s eye with its unlikely textile layering. “Claudia Li is known for her out-of-the-box fabric pairings, and this dress and vest are no exception. Contrasting an interesting material – like paracord – over sheer silk taffeta makes for an unexpectedly delightful dress-up."

Claudia Li dress and vest POA.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Model / Hope Phillips from Unique Model Management. Styling / Courtney Joe. Hair & Makeup / Carolyn Haslett. With thanks to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki.

